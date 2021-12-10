ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Area football leaders put up big numbers

By Brad Locke
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Houston running back Jalen Washington rushed for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Football season is over, the stats are in, and boy, did our kids put up some impressive numbers.

I’ve been working on our All-Area teams – which we hope to publish on Dec. 26 – and in so doing have compiled what I believe is a comprehensive set of statistical leaders in our coverage area. Apologies if I leave someone out.

Passing: No quarterback was as prolific as Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips. Running the Air Raid offense, he passed for 3,798 yards and 41 touchdowns, both easily the best around here.

Receiving: Phillips’ top target was Jacob Scott, who had 98 catches for 1,666 yards and 18 touchdowns. You don’t see those kinds of receiving numbers around here often.

Britten Traylor of Potts Camp was a big-play threat, averaging 30.3 yards per catch (28 for 849).

Rushing: Houston’s Jalen Washington is our lone 2,000-yard rusher, with 2,004 yards and 20 touchdown in just nine games. That’s an average of 222.7 yards per game.

Amory’s Charleston French wasn’t far behind, with 1,880 yards and 18 TDs.

Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS had a leading 23 rushing touchdowns. Baldwyn’s Jojo Christian averaged 12.2 yards per carry (90 for 1,099).

Honorable mention here goes to Belmont’s Myles Cox. He had 1,419 yards and 18 TDs in nine games, and he gained at least 100 yards each week.

Dual threat: Houston QB Red Parker had 1,222 yards passing and 1,001 yards rushing, our only player to eclipse 1,000 yards in both categories. He accounted for 32 touchdowns.

Multiple threat: Biggersville’s Zae Davis could score any which way. He had 11 touchdowns rushing, four receiving, three on kickoff returns, two on punt returns, and two on interception returns.

Tackles: East Webster’s Kobe Smith had 154 stops, and teammate Zy Ford wasn’t far behind with 139.

Tackles for loss: Smith had 36 TFL, but that trails both Baldwyn’s Rodney Stewart (40) and Lafayette’s D.J. Burgess (43).

Sacks: Those three also racked up the sacks. Burgess had 17.5, while Smith and Stewart had 15 apiece.

Turnovers: Burgess – the Class 5A Mr. Football – forced 11 fumbles. You read that right.

His teammate, defensive back Kylan Egerson, recorded eight interceptions. He had at least one pick in each of Lafayette’s final seven games.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the West Point running game. The Green Wave had three 1,000-yard rushers: Cameron Young (1,436), Keshawn Henley (1,071) and Kahnen Daniels (1,025). They combined for 45 TDs.

You’ll see a lot of these kids on our All-Area team. I can’t say which ones, because I don’t believe in opening Christmas presents early.

