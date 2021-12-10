ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[TGA 2021] ‘The Matrix Awakens’ Available Now on PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series

By Mike Wilson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs scheduled, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss revealed The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series at The Game Awards. On top of that, the duo also revealed a new clip...

