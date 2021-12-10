ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss unveil ‘The Matrix Awakens’ experience

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a tease earlier this week, Canadian actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss appeared at The Game Awards to formally unveil The Matrix Awakens. Now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, it’s a Matrix gaming experience...

CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Keanu Reeves Says He and Winona Ryder Are Married in God’s Eyes

Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumors that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder. For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real and is legally binding. Per the Independent, Ryder said in 2018,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Carrie-Anne Moss: ‘There was a scene in the first Matrix with me in stilettos. I could barely stand straight’

When The Matrix asks us all to take the red pill again on 22 December, Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, will return to the role that made her famous. Moss first played Trinity, a motorbike-riding, badass, PVC-clad hacker, in 1999, and despite the character not surviving the original trilogy, she is back, along with her co-star Keanu Reeves, for the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly. Moss, who was born in Canada, started her career as a model and had several small parts on television and in films before The Matrix struck gold. She played Marvel’s first on-screen lesbian character, Jeri Hogarth, in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, and away from the acting world, she runs a “labour of love” lifestyle site called Annapurna Living. She lives with her husband and three children in the countryside in California, which means she does not see the current trend for Matrix-inspired fashion such as big stompy boots and tiny sunglasses out on the streets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
Keanu Reeves
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Reunites With Former Co-Star

Keanu Reeves managed to find time to have a most excellent reunion with one of his former movie co-stars. Outsiders, who could it be?. Reeves, who is out this December with a new Matrix movie called The Matrix Resurrections, crossed paths with Alex Winter. You know, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Well, let’s get the inside information on this with some help from London’s Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Carrie Anne-Moss glad Trinity wasn't 'overly sexualised' in The Matrix

Carrie Anne-Moss is grateful her 'The Matrix' character wasn’t "overly sexualised". The 54-year-old actress has reprised her role as computer programmer and hacker Trinity in the upcoming fourth instalment in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. And Carrie-Anne has admitted she appreciative of the fact directors The Wachowskis...
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

Keanu Reeves still knows kung fu in new ‘Matrix’ trailer

Neo and Trinity have still got it. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth installment in “The Matrix” franchise. In the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited film, the pair are shown getting into some serious action. “I...
MOVIES
The Manhattan Mercury

Keanu Reeves: Romance was the key to Matrix return

Keanu Reeves has revealed that the romance between Neo and Trinity was a key reason behind his return in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The 57-year-old actor and Carrie-Anne Moss are both returning as the main characters in the latest instalment of the sci-fi action series and Keanu was gripped by the prospect of reviving the story between the pair in the first 'Matrix' movie for 18 years.
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

The Matrix Awakens: Experience Unreal Engine 5 No Preloaded

Last week I popped Suddenly the Matrix Awakens app is turned on, which is found on the backend of the PlayStation Store. Now it looks like it really does exist and this is an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. It is...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Frozen star teases Matrix Resurrections fight with Keanu Reeves

Frozen star Jonathan Groff has opened up about his on-screen fight with Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections. While we don't know the exact nature of the actor's character in the upcoming sequel (though he's definitely given off Agent vibes), we know that he will spar with Neo. Reflecting on...
MOVIES
No Film School

What Movies Did Keanu Reeves Recommend Carrie-Anne Moss Watch with Her Kids?

Keanu Reeves is a deep guy with amazing movie recs. In a recent article with Esquire, we get a rather deep profile on Keanu Reeves. In it, we hear actors and actresses talk about who Keanu is in their lives and why they love him. One story, in particular, struck me. Reeves' movie recommendations he gave to Carrie-Anne Moss for titles to watch with her kids.
MOVIES
inputmag.com

Epic Games is releasing a 'Matrix' tech demo starring Keanu Reeves

Publishing monolith Epic Games has just released a pre-download for a tech demo called The Matrix Awakens today, just in time for the 2021 Game Awards later this week. Matrix franchise fans can now download the 29GB demo in advance of the release, but it won’t be viewable until December 9. In the meantime, there’s an official teaser you can watch where Keanu Reeves questions the nature of reality.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s the first full trailer for Paramount’s Halo series

At The Game Awards, Paramount unveiled the first full trailer for its long-awaited Halo TV series. Notably, Ymir, B.C.-born Pablo Schreiber (The Wire) is portraying iconic Spartan hero Master Chief, while Natasha McElhone (Californication) plays Spartan-II creator Dr. Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor reprises her long-running role as the voice of the AI Cortana.
TV SERIES

