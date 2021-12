The Nintendo Switch Online app has received a new update on iOS and Android devices, bringing it up to version 1.14.0. Unfortunately, this one seems to be on the small side, offering just minor changes and technical fixes. It's not the most exciting update in the world, but if it means the app will run smoother and offer a better experience for users, then it certainly seems worth it. Oddly enough, the official Nintendo website has not been updated with patch notes for 1.14.0, but they have been shared by Perfectly Nintendo and can be found below:

