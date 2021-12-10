ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First in-engine trailer for the Sonic 2022 game, Sonic Frontiers

By John Papadopoulos
 6 days ago

SEGA has just revealed the first in-engine trailer for its new Sonic 2022 game, Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers will release in Holiday 2022, and this initial trailer will give you a glimpse at its art style. Now while it’s cool we’re getting an in-engine trailer, I do have to...

