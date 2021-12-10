ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Game Awards 2021: Top moments, winners, reveals | Launcher

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming's biggest awards show returned to its in-person format, and...

www.washingtonpost.com

Polygon

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards

In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies turned Gollum into one of the greatest screen characters of all time. Can the former hobbit make the same history in games in the year 2022? A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which debuted out of The Game Awards 2021 broadcast, gives us a clearer look at what Daedalic Entertainment and NACON hope to accomplish with the stealth-action game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

First Games Industry Africa Awards winners announced

Games Industry Africa today announced the winners of the first Games Industry Africa Awards (GIAA). The organization's inaugural initiative aimed to recognize the "diverse portfolio of video games from the continent." Publisher Kiro'o Games led with the most category wins this year, which included Industry Innovation of the Year, Team...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Nightingale revealed at The Game Awards, Early Access in 2022

Nightingale has been revealed at this year’s Game Awards, and it launches next year. When veteran BioWare GM Aaryn Flynn announced her new studio Inflexion Games, we were excited to see what they would create. So, this is how the new debut game from the studio was born. Nightingale...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The Game Awards 2021 – Full Winners List

One of gaming’s biggest annual nights has officially come and gone, with The Game Awards 2021 officially wrapped. Other than the big announcements that players knew to expect, how the awards went down is the main question. As is the case most years, the winners aren’t quite what everyone...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Gaming
estnn.com

The Game Awards: All the Winners from the Game Industry’s Biggest Night

All the winners from video game's night of nights. The Game Awards always dazzle, with plenty of recognition for top titles and new releases for us to sink our teeth into. And 2021 was no exception. If you missed out on the spectacle, we've recapped the biggest moments for you here.
FIFA
gameranx.com

Elden Ring: The Game Awards Story Trailer Revealed

Check out the story trailer for Elden Ring. Elden Ring, one of the most hyped games of 2022, is just a few short months away and the game has finally received a story trailer. Check out the trailer below. The story trailer sets the scene for the upcoming game and...
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
hiphop-n-more.com

New Snippet Of Dr. Dre & Eminem Song Surfaces Online — Listen

On Wednesday the 15th of December, there is going to be another update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. A year ago from that date, Dr. Dre was added into the game through the Cayo Perico Heist update and this new update is largely centred around him. You can read more about it here.
MUSIC
Variety

Why ‘Foodtastic’s’ Production Design Drew on Inspiration From ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Disney IP

“Star Wars” may be set in a galaxy far, far away, but re-creating a slice of it for Endemol Shine North America and Disney Plus’ new food art competition series “Foodtastic” took place on a soundstage in Santa Clarita. Each episode of “Foodtastic” begins with host Keke Palmer stepping into the world of a specific movie to set the tone and announce the episode’s challenge. Three teams then work to create unique sculptures entirely out of edible materials that help tell a new story within the world of that intellectual property. Production designer James “J.P.” Connelly and his team were responsible...
DESIGN
dotesports.com

How to get your Twitch 2021 year recap

Twitch yearly recaps are coming back, but you’ll want to make sure that you have the right settings on your account to get the message. The platform sent out its yearly recap messages to both viewers and streamers for 2020. The emails detailed how much users watched Twitch, who they watched the most, and who they shared viewers with.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The Best Polaroid Collaborations to Gift This Year: From ‘The Mandalorian’ to ‘Stranger Things’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Polaroid, the iconic Dutch-founded instant-film camera company, has no lack of instant-shoot cameras for amateur and pro photographers alike, made even fresher by funky limited-edition collaborations they’ve rolled out over the past year — all of which make thoughtful gifts for the pro and amateur photographers in your life. They’ve teamed up with shows such as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” and “Stranger Things” to...
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

Ludwig left out of 2021 Twitch Recap

Popular streamer and content creator, Ludwig Ahgren, has noticeably been left out of the 2021 Twitch Recap. The former Twitch star who recently left the platform for YouTube expressed via Twitter that while he understands the decision, “it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gift a Gamer The Best-Selling Razer Kraken Headset, Half Off Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re a big gamer, then you’ve probably heard of the Razer Kraken, one of the most popular and capable gaming headsets on the market. And if you aren’t a gamer yourself, this makes for the perfect gift The Ultimate Edition has been a huge hit since it was first released in 2019, offering special features and impressive technology for an affordable price. And now...
ELECTRONICS
dexerto.com

The Game Awards 2021: All award nominees & winners, game reveals

The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 will recognize high-achievers across gaming and esports, including Game of the Year. There’s also plenty of reveals and teasers for upcoming releases on the night. We’ve got a list of all the nominees and winners right here. The Game Awards is the industry’s...
FIFA
Gamespot

The Game Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

The Game Awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles. In addition to a ton of announcements, the awards show also includes... awards, of course. We're rounding up all the winners in this story, putting the winners in bold as they are announced throughout the course of the three-hour show.
FIFA
stevivor.com

Here are the big winners of The Game Awards 2021

Congratulations to all of the winners. Stevivor is proud to serve as part of The Game Awards’ voting jury. This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we could earn a small commission if you click-through and make a purchase. Stevivor is an independent outlet and our journalism is in no way influenced by any advertiser or commercial initiative.
JOURNALISM

