Video Games

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Trailer Revealed, Amiibo Announced

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampires? Check. Werewolves? Check. Dual blades with "love" and "hate" inscribed on them? Uh, give us a few months. Capcom has dropped more details about...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

piratesandprincesses.net

New Trailer For Star Wars Hunters Shows Off More Content/Characters

Star Wars: Hunters is an upcoming 4v4 multiplayer shooter where you play as a team either representing the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance. Players get to battle in locations based on various worlds and planets from the Star Wars Saga. You can play as a number of different types...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Suplexes Switch March 17

Oh, you mean I actually get to punch *spoilers* in the face for real?. A lost fighter of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is being preserved on the Switch. Atlus have announced a re-release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, the 2014 fighting game set following the events of Personas 3 and 4. Pricing for Switch has not been revealed for the Arc System Works-developed fighter, but the Steam preorder is priced at US$29.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise and Uma Musume Were Japan’s Most Searched Terms of 2021

Google released Japan’s most searched terms of 2021, and included were video games such as Monster Hunter Rise and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. Prominent anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers also made the list. Notably, this is the first year Google Japan has released an entirely separate ranking category for video games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
gameranx.com

Steelrising to Reveal New Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Time for a closer look this alternate version of history, complete with robots. Spiders, known for their work on GreedFall and The Technomancer, is about to make a splash at tonight’s Game Awards 2021. Back in June, the first trailer was released for Steelrising, an ambitious title the company plans to release in June 2022 (barring any delays). Set in Paris during the French Revolution, players will assume the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette from the dictator Louis XVI. The King has enlisted the help of a robotic army to take over the capital and support his reign of terror, and it’s likely that a heavy story element will also feature in this action title. This alternate version of history is a premise filled with possibility and after months of silence regarding the upcoming project, a new trailer is due to air during tonight’s show.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters has been revealed, providing the best look so far at the free-to-play shooter headed to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in 2022. Star Wars: Hunters is a 4v4 team-based shooter featuring maps based on famous Star Wars environments. You play as a...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

God of War reveals PC features and system requirements in new trailer

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has revealed some of the PC-specific features and enhancements for its upcoming port of 2018’s God of War. Players will be able to see God of War looking at least as good as the original on fairly modest systems, with the game asking for a minimum of 8GB of RAM, a 3.1Ghz Ryzen 3 1200 and a NVIDIA GTX 960/AMD R9 290X or equivalent. There they’ll get an average performance of 30FPS at 720p. Those with more powerful hardware like 16GB of RAM, an Intel i9-9900K at 3.6 Ghz and NVIDIA RTX 3080/AMD 6800 XT can push to 4K at 60FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Rock Version Nano Music DLC Teased

People can hear a bit more of the Monster Hunter Rise Monster BGM: Rock Version music DLC. More specifically, a Nano song appeared. Capcom shared a brief sample of the track the singer performed for this add-on pack. She’ll be singing “Lady of Lightning: Rock Remix.”. Nano’s been active as...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 Trailer Reveals Spider-Man as New Skin

Fortnite Chapter 3 is nearly here. Still, that has not stopped leakers from leaking new skins, characters, and game mechanics before Season 1 commences. “New Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leaked,” one fan wrote on social media. “Only watch if you want to!”. The source of the leaked trailer was Fortnite’s...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

CrossfireX New Trailer Dropped, Release Date Revealed

Smilegate Entertainment has unveiled a brand-new trailer for CrossfireX, in addition to showing off the release date for Xbox platforms. The game will be coming on February 10, and you can check out the trailer in full below. Featuring two single-player campaign Operations being developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Warframe: New War date revealed with new Cinematic Trailer

Digital Extremes announced at the start of November that their long-awaited expansion, The New War, will go live in December, and now we have the exact date: December 15th, so mark the date Warframe Ninjas. The cinematic trailer was shown on Warframe’s dev stream yesterday and shows a battle between...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

O-Parts Hunter's Seishi Kishimoto Launches New Monster Life and the Earth Manga

Manga creator Seishi Kishimoto launched his Monster Life and the Earth (Monster no Isha) manga on DeNA's Manga Box app on Monday to celebrate the app's eighth anniversary. The manga is set in a dangerous world, and centers on a doctor who heals monsters of sickness and injuries. When Manga...
COMICS
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Rise & Pokémon Unite shined in the Google Japan 2021 search rankings

Google Japan has revealed the 2021 top search rankings for various keywords in Japan, which includes a big showing from Monster Hunter Rise and Pokémon Unite. The annual search rankings include various categories from top trends, famous people, video games, and more things people searched on Google Japan. There are two categories with surprising results. Check them out below:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

In a brand new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus it was revealed that the latest regional form is none other than Hisuian Voltorb. Today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game set to release in January. The new trailer showed off a new Hisuian variant of Voltorb, seeming to bear more resemblance to the steam-powered wooden Pokéballs of the older time period. Reflecting that wooden appearance, Hisuian Voltorb is also an Electric and Grass-type Pokemon. You can watch the new trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

new games, trailers, gameplay and all announcements

There long night of The Game Awards it opened with a thirty-minute pre-show that reserved some interesting announcements (such as the release date of Tunic) but it is obviously the main show that reserves many surprises, three hours of dense event and full of news. We start with the gameplay...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Multiplayer Horror Game ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Revealed in New Trailer

Gun Interactive announced they are working on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game for PC and consoles. The game is based on the 1974 film. “It’s no secret that the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is probably my favorite horror film ever created. Having the chance to really dive into the world of this IP with the team from Gun and working with Sumo to bring this vision to life has been almost surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to see more of what we’re doing.” Ronnie Hobbs, Creative Director at Gun Interactive on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer has a villain reveal

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a perfect unicorn of a superhero movie, to the extent that any sequel has an impossible job of living up to it. But Sony is giving it a shot with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Today we got our first extended look at the upcoming sequel,...
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

Homeworld 3 Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer; Coming Q4 2022

Gearbox Publishing announced they will publish the Blackbird Interactive-developed space shooter Homeworld 3 on PC-via Steam and Epic Game Store. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling,” said Rob Cunningham, CEO of Blackbird Interactive and original art director on Homeworld and Homeworld 2. “We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.”
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

New Elden Ring Story trailer revealed

The Game Awards were filled with surprises last night, including a new Elden Ring story trailer that delved deeper into the plot and lore. We recently got to play a good section of the game, which you can read about here. However, if you’re up for the trailer, you can watch below:
VIDEO GAMES

