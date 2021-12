The proportion of people who believe now is a good time to buy a home has declined in the past three months.Just over a fifth (21%) of people think now is a good time to buy a property, down from a quarter (26%) when similar research was carried out three months ago, according to the Building Societies Association’s (BSA) “property tracker” research.Nearly a third (30%) of people do not think that now is a good time to buy, according to the latest findings.The decline in sentiment is likely to be due to several factors, including the end of the stamp...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO