Greenfield Whitnall pulls python act on New Berlin Eisenhower 71-48

Impressive was a ready adjective for Greenfield Whitnall’s 71-48 throttling of New Berlin Eisenhower in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 4, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Milwaukee Rufus King and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Waukesha North on November 30 at Waukesha North High School. For a full recap, click here.

