A $50 DIY Dupe for the Vintage Knife-Pleated Lampshades All Over Instagram

By Kate McGregor
domino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Eunice Choi had no idea how difficult the search for the perfect vintage knife-pleated shades to pair with her primary bedroom’s Facebook Marketplace table lamps would be. But a month later, she still hadn’t found two A-line ones that matched and fit in her under-$100 price range. “I always loved...

FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
domino

Standout Windows and Ceilings Are All Over Your Favorite 2021 Home Tours

Decor can do a lot for a space, but you can’t underestimate the impact of the bones of a home. Looking back at the most popular house tours we’ve published this year, an obvious common thread is statement architectural details. The ones you loved the most feature larger-than-life windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams. (Psst: If your place is lacking these kinds of moments, that’s where a maximalist wallpaper comes in handy; see Joy Cho’s creative studio, below, for inspo.) From Jove Meyer’s colorful Fire Island spot to a perfectly round beach home, here’s a reminder of your top 10 favorite houses in 2021.
INTERIOR DESIGN
vivaglammagazine.com

6 Useful Tools for All of Your DIY Projects

There’s nothing quite like finding yourself in a hobby that makes you feel productive. If you’re a do-it-yourself enthusiast, you need your toolset that you can use for all kinds of projects around the house. You can use it to do some handy work like fixing the sink or tightening a loose screw. Your current toolbox may include regular tools like a screwdriver set, hammer, tape measure, a set of pliers, a set of wrenches, and a handsaw, for instance. Here’s a list of a few additional power tools that you will need for your DIY projects.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

This Holiday Entertaining Hack Makes Any Space Instagram-Ready

Inviting people into your space is a sacred experience. Our homes are a direct reflection of who we are, and how we choose to entertain within them says a lot, not just about how we live, but how we like to interact with others. Communal areas, for example, lend themselves to larger gatherings and lots of mingling, while a separate dining room offers added intimacy. But it’s not just the layout that dictates our hosting style—it’s what we fill it with.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Searches for This Retro Statement Lighting Are Spiking

We’ve all heard that statement lighting can make a room. But with an endless assortment of fixtures out there, from sculptural LED tubes to oversize brass domes (remember Leanne Ford’s first Target collection?), it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices. Luckily Etsy just came out with its new 2022 trends report, and it’s helping us narrow down our options. With a 344 percent increase in searches in the past three months, compared to the same time last year, 1970s lighting is making a comeback.
SHOPPING
domino

With This Hardware-Store Supply, Kelly Wearstler Casually Levitated Her Christmas Tree

“Every holiday season is an opportunity to explore nontraditional ways to decorate my home,” says Kelly Wearstler. In 2020 the celebrity designer made a sculptural wreath out of serpentine-like pine branches, hanging it from her ceiling rather than a wall or door. This year she has another avant-garde trick up her sleeve: a levitating Christmas tree.
LIFESTYLE
FASHION Magazine |

Is the Era of Beautifying Instagram Filters Over?

Some people are using filters to subvert the very beauty ideals they’re inspired by. It may be time for the Butterfly Pretty Instagram filter to move aside. The most interesting thing happening in augmented reality (AR) right now isn’t beautifying filters that purport to make us “prettier” by removing skin texture and flaws, changing our features or making us look like Kardashians. Instead, the new wave of futuristic Instagram filters are approaching aesthetics in an entirely different way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
domino

A Slide and a Wonder Woman Theme Topped This Kid’s Bedroom Makeover Requests

“Oh boy” was Camille Kurtz’s gut reaction when her 5-year-old daughter, Charlotte, said she wanted a Wonder Woman–themed bedroom. Kurtz was stumped: While she wanted to deliver on her child’s request, the seasoned DIYer also wanted to like the finished result, which meant cheesy wall decals and red and gold bedding with big W logos were out of the question. Adding to the pressure? She had just eight weeks to tackle the makeover for the One Room Challenge. So Kurtz took a less literal route. “We went more with where Wonder Woman’s home is: the island of Themyscira,” she says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

A Mad Men–Influenced Sectional, a Stool With Swag, and More Bouclé Must-Haves

With references like classic Chanel suits and mid-century living rooms, white bouclé is the epitome of chic. But it isn’t just synonymous with luxury: It works well with a wide range of styles, from sun-bleached, earthy spaces to more polished, maximalist rooms. Its versatility is all thanks to its nubby texture (the fact that it’s a neutral helps, too).
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Ultra-White Paint and a Removable Bathroom Hack Kept My Reno to Just 3 Weeks

In Renovator’s Notebook, homeowners open up about the nitty-gritty of their remodels: How long it really took; how much it actually cost; what went horribly wrong; and what went wonderfully, serendipitously, it’s-all-worth-it-in-the-end right. For more tips to nail your next project, follow @reno_notebook. Location: Lower East Side, Manhattan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

How to Decorate in Only Black and White and Not Have It Feel Cold

When it comes to fashion, interior designer Justin Charette rarely deviates from his all-black wardrobe. “Black is classic and it’s also really forgiving if you’re having a bloated day,” he jokes. But his pared-back dress code extends beyond the bounds of his closet. The apartment Charette shares with his husband, Alexander, a social media specialist, in New York City’s Gramercy Park is almost exclusively black and white. “It’s really easy to me; it’s a good neutral base,” says the designer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

At This Soothing Utah Home, Circular Windows Turn Daylight Into Art

Round windows have become a covetable architectural feature, with some people comparing them to works of art, prizing their telescopic quality (even from far away, what is on the other side feels zoomed in). But when designer Susannah Holmberg walked into her client’s Park City, Utah, home and saw the existing round windows, she couldn’t help but laugh. “They were hysterical before we redid them,” she recalls. The place was very ’90s, almost in a way that was cool again, but it was missing the mark. “They were round but framed in very​​ nautical-looking, yellow wood trim, and the previous owners had used what looked like pantyhose material to make shades,” she adds. The fact that the kitchen island was a circle, topped with sad black countertops, and all the walls were a “bad” pink didn’t help much. “Cheers to my clients, because not a lot of people could see the potential,” continues Holmberg. “It was pretty weird.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

This Year’s Most Popular IKEA Hacks Are All Storage Saviors

We always think we have seen it all in the world of IKEA hacks, from a Malm dresser transformed with reeded trim and teal paint to wall shelves spruced up with brightly colored climbing rope, but the DIYers never stop innovating. That’s not to say you didn’t have favorites this year. Here are the top three most-read IKEA DIYs of 2021, and we promise they’re all easier than they look.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Dyson Vacuum Actually Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment. In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life?
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Hurry, These TikTok Couch Dupes Are Majorly Discounted During Wayfair's 4-Day Sale

Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok, we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional. It’s roomy, comfy, has storage, and pulls out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
domino

Pantone Invented a New Shade for Its Color of the Year 2022

Each fall, the design world anxiously awaits the announcement of chromatic authority Pantone’s color of the year. It’s been a turbulent few years, so to mark a joyful (and hopeful) shift, the company’s choice for 2022 is…Pantone 17-3938, aka Very Peri. For the first time in...
BEAUTY & FASHION

