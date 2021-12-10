A $50 DIY Dupe for the Vintage Knife-Pleated Lampshades All Over Instagram

Round windows have become a covetable architectural feature, with some people comparing them to works of art, prizing their telescopic quality (even from far away, what is on the other side feels zoomed in). But when designer Susannah Holmberg walked into her client’s Park City, Utah, home and saw the existing round windows, she couldn’t help but laugh. “They were hysterical before we redid them,” she recalls. The place was very ’90s, almost in a way that was cool again, but it was missing the mark. “They were round but framed in very nautical-looking, yellow wood trim, and the previous owners had used what looked like pantyhose material to make shades,” she adds. The fact that the kitchen island was a circle, topped with sad black countertops, and all the walls were a “bad” pink didn’t help much. “Cheers to my clients, because not a lot of people could see the potential,” continues Holmberg. “It was pretty weird.”
