The more Arizona progresses through Tommy Lloyd's first season as head coach, the more recognition the Wildcats receive. Following the UA's gut-it-out win over Illinois in Champaign over the weekend, Arizona moved to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, and star wing Bennedict Mathurin was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week after his 30-point performance against the Fighting Illini.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO