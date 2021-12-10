ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Students donate to Relay for Life

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students led the campaign and raised $1,938 for...

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Humble Hustle donates nearly 300 coats to Roanoke students

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at one Roanoke City school now have new coats to keep them warm this winter. Humble Hustle donated nearly 300 coats to students at Westside Elementary school Friday morning. It’s all part of the organization’s annual “Keep Giving” initiative coat drive, where community members drop off...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Smith
Person
Patrick Henry
WDAM-TV

Local organizations team up to donate bicycles to students

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday is National Day of Giving, and some local organizations teamed up with a Laurel school to give back to students in celebration. Delta Sigma Theta sorority and a new group dubbed, “Ambitious Women of God,” partnered with Oak Park Elementary School to donate about 100 bicycles to students.
LAUREL, MS
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

FF High School Student Council donates food

On Nov. 22, the Fergus Falls High School Student Council delivered nearly 1,000 pounds of nonperishable donated food to the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf. The Student Council holds a food drive annually, and since 2010, they have been able to deliver between 800-1,200 pounds of donated food every year to the local food shelf on the week of Thanksgiving.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relay For Life#Charity#County Career Center#Nths#Wauseon
thebuzzmagazines.com

MHS Student Coordinates Donation Drive for Harrison's Heroes

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Harrison’s Heroes, founded in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that benefits the welfare of children enduring extended hospital stays. In memory of the late Harrison Kothari, Harrison’s Heroes is prominent in all of the local extended-stay hospitals, including Texas Children’s, Children’s Memorial Hermann, Shriners and MD Anderson. Offering several programs, hosting parties, and providing crafts, activity, and goodie bags, Harrison’s Heroes aims to provide comforting aspects of home in order to bring a sense of normalcy back into each child’s life.
CHARITIES
Republic

Ivy Tech students donate winter items to Afghan refugees

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College students raised more than $900 to purchase winter items for Afghan children housed at Camp Atterbury. Students in the Student Leadership Academy (SLA), a leadership development program designed specifically for Ivy Tech students, collected donations during an eight-week campaign they called “Helping Camp Atterbury: A Winter Drive.” The money raised was used to purchase winter items for children, including socks, sweatshirts, gloves, and jackets.
COLUMBUS, IN
Plumas County News

Give the gift of life: Donate blood today in Greenville

With the holiday events and #TuesdayGiving just passed, it is easy to lose track of time. The first of two local blood drives has arrived in Indian Valley. From noon to 5:30 p.m. today, donors can give a unique and special gift—a pint of blood for those in need. The Greenville Community Blood Drive will be held in the small cafeteria/multipurpose building between the high school and the elementary school along Grand Street off Highway 89. Appointments are helpful but not required. Walk-in donors are welcomed. If you have questions, call or text Sheri Schwartz at 661-435-7250.
GREENVILLE, CA
Morning Times

Save a Life Campaign matching donations to ACS

EAST SMITHFIELD – The 2021 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations to Animal Care Sanctuary through Dec. 31. This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 33 participating animal welfare organizations located in 11 counties in New York State and Pennsylvania. Animal Care Sanctuary is the only Pennsylvania-based shelter in this year’s campaign.
EAST SMITHFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJTV 12

Canton man donates toys to students ahead of Christmas

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man brought more than 100 toys for children at an early childhood development center on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make sure all of them had a gift for Christmas. In 2020, Carlos Hall wanted to donate Christmas gifts to children at the Friends of Children of Mississippi […]
CANTON, MS
ospreyobserver.com

Jason Torres Starts Program To Donate Used Laptops To Students

At the end of October, Jason Torres, owner of Your Home Tech, started the Chromebook Project, an initiative to give repaired laptops to young students. Torres plans to collect donated Chromebooks and refurbish and update them before giving them to students at Turkey Creek Elementary. He decided to recycle Chromebooks because they demand less power and storage, making them perfect for young students.
CHARITIES
Romesentinel.com

E.A. McAllister second grade students donate to Wanderers’ Rest

SHERRILL — Students in Danielle Jeffery’s second grade class worked hard over the past month to give back to a local animal shelter. “We got this idea from a story in our reading series about taking care of a pet dog. I use it to raise awareness about what an animal shelter does and how we can do even small things to help those animals. Plus, we are huge lovers of dogs and cats!” said Danielle Jeffery.
SHERRILL, NY
fox4news.com

Mansfield students collect toys, encourage donations for Toys for Tots

MANSFIELD, Texas - The Toys for Tots tour continues Wednesday night in Mansfield. Students in the Mansfield Independent School District have been dropping off toys they’ve collected through a district-wide toy drive. FOX 4 viewers can join them by donating a new unused toy at the Mansfield ISD Performing Art...
MANSFIELD, TX
therideronline.com

Students Donate Blood Amid National Shortage

Senior Ashlyn Liukonen breathes in and out as the needle pricks the inside of her elbow crease. The needle punctures the vein and soon enough blood trickles through the tube and settles in a vile. She continues to squeeze her puffy stress-ball and watch the red liquid flow out. Student...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy