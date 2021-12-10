Students donate to Relay for Life

With the holiday events and #TuesdayGiving just passed, it is easy to lose track of time. The first of two local blood drives has arrived in Indian Valley. From noon to 5:30 p.m. today, donors can give a unique and special gift—a pint of blood for those in need. The Greenville Community Blood Drive will be held in the small cafeteria/multipurpose building between the high school and the elementary school along Grand Street off Highway 89. Appointments are helpful but not required. Walk-in donors are welcomed. If you have questions, call or text Sheri Schwartz at 661-435-7250.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO