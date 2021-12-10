Students donate to Relay for Life

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Harrison’s Heroes, founded in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that benefits the welfare of children enduring extended hospital stays. In memory of the late Harrison Kothari, Harrison’s Heroes is prominent in all of the local extended-stay hospitals, including Texas Children’s, Children’s Memorial Hermann, Shriners and MD Anderson. Offering several programs, hosting parties, and providing crafts, activity, and goodie bags, Harrison’s Heroes aims to provide comforting aspects of home in order to bring a sense of normalcy back into each child’s life.
