During The Game Awards 2021, viewers will get a chance to see the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That news was revealed earlier today alongside the first poster for the film, and Geoff Keighley has now confirmed that he has seen the trailer. On Twitter, the host teased that the trailer is "insanely good," while stating that fans might not be "fully ready for the Sonic Cinematic Universe." That last bit might be wishful thinking on Keighley's part, or maybe Sega and Paramount are already planning spin-offs if the movie is successful enough. Sonic certainly has the cast for it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO