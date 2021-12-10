ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia shares slip; post first weekly jump in five on easing Omicron woes

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Friday, hit by energy and technology stocks, but posted their first weekly gain since early-November on easing concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.4% lower at 7,353.50, but recorded a weekly gain of 1.6%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) closed 1.5% lower on weaker oil prices, as traders locked in profits after a strong run this week. The sub-index, however, notched its first weekly gain since early-October.

"Oil prices fell overnight with traders using the excuse of Omicron contagiousness, and China property defaults, to mark down growth expectations and take profits on tactical long positions built up," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst - Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Santos Ltd (STO.AX) fell 2.1%, while Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company (SOL.AX) dropped 4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks (.AXIJ) ended lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street's Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC).

Buy now, pay later giant Afterpay (APT.AX) settled 4.4% lower, while data centre operator NEXTDC (NXT.AX) skidded 2.1%.

Focus is now on the U.S. inflation data later in the day and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Domestic healthcare stocks (.AXHJ) dropped 1.8% to snap a three-session rally, pulled down by biotechnology giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX).

Heavyweight financials (.AXFJ) also fell, with the so-called "Big Four" banks settling 0.2%-0.8% lower.

Shares of Sydney Airport (SYD.AX) were flat, a day after Australia's competition regulator approved its A$23.6 billion ($16.92 billion) takeover. The stock posted its biggest weekly gains since mid-September. read more

Gold explorers (.AXGD), which fell as much as 1.8% in early trading, pared most of their losses to close 0.2% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) closed 0.6% higher at 12,849.68, led by top gainer Tourism Holdings (THL.NZ). It rose 6% to close at its highest since Jan. 23, 2020.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

