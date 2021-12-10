ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed Needs To Scale To Grow And Be Profitable

By Noah Wilson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BuzzFeed has gone public, making it the first publicly traded purely digital media company. Digital media company, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD), went public this Monday through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) known as 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Merger plans were first announced in June, when the company also announced that it...

