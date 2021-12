Peetz boys basketball has seen its fair share of struggles early on but last Tuesday, the Bulldogs were able to put those aside to pull out their first win of the season. Lone Star felt the brunt of that success as the Bulldogs downed them in a 43-40 campaign. Peetz took the early 10-7 lead after the first quarter before the Longhorns tied things up at 20 going into the break. The Bulldogs then surged in the third frame, outscoring the Longhorns 14-10 before Lone Start tried to fight back a little more in the final quarter. They couldn’t pull it off.

PEETZ, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO