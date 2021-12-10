ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate passes, sends Biden bill paving way for debt limit hike

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed and sent to President Joe Biden the first of two bills needed to raise the federal government’s $28.9 trillion debt limit and avert an unprecedented default https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/what-happens-if-washington-falls-behind-its-bills-2021-12-03. The Senate voted 59-35 for the measure, with 10 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, backing...

