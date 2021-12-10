ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices sit tight, tracking biggest weekly gain since late Aug

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MELBOURNE/BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices drifted in a narrow range on Friday, on track to their biggest weekly gain since late August, as the easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant on global growth and fuel demand drove market sentiment. Benchmark Brent and WTI were both on course...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Lee
OilPrice.com

China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1

A combination of China’s policies to curb pollution in time for the Winter Olympics, its crackdown on illegal practices at independent refiners, and its zero-COVID policy with intermittent lockdowns are set to slow crude oil imports at the world’s top oil-importing nation early next year, industry consultants tell Bloomberg.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Reuters#Omicron#Ocbc Bank#Covid#China Evergrande Group#Kaisa Group#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 815,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 426,000 barrels for gasoline and a fall of 1 million barrels for distillate stockpiles. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by nearly 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 200,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stocks are forecast to reveal a decline of 400,000 barrels. Oil prices extended losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.73 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Producer prices surged by 9.6% in November, biggest gain on record

Wholesale prices rose at the fastest pace on record in November, the latest evidence that inflationary pressures are continuing to plague the U.S. economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.6% in November from the year-ago period. It marked the highest figure on record since the government began tracking the data 11 years ago. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.8% in November following a 0.6% gain in October.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy