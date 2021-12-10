ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

By Reuters
 5 days ago
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The...

