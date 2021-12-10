ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Visits the Ellen Show Before the Deadline

By jwills
wivk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch Blake Shelton‘s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show?. Blake...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Didn't Expect This Shocking Moment Between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande might be fierce competitors on The Voice this season, but one revealing moment captured while filming shows that deep down they really do care. Earlier this month during the battle rounds of The Voice season 21, Blake took the time to check in on newbie Ariana. While sitting next to her, the Grammy-nominated country star leaned over to the "Thank U, Next" singer and expressed concern that she wasn't warm enough while filming.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Ellen Degeneres
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Blake Shelton’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Blake Shelton has been part of NBC’s The Voice since the beginning. While he was already a big country star at the time, his career catapulted. He also met his wife Gwen Stefani. The singer has dominated the country music charts and award shows for two decades. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans that he makes a lot of money.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Takes Hilarious Shot at Team Kelly Clarkson

As we inch closer to The Voice finale, some of the coaches are more confident about their contestants than others. Of course, country star Blake Shelton is among the celebrity judges that feels he has the best chances of taking home the season win. With three contestants still left in the competition and non in the instant save, Shelton might feel that he has the upper hand.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ellen Show#Christmas Gifts
enstarz.com

Blake Shelton Is The Reason Behind 'The Voice' Spring Season Cancellation? Celebrity Allegedly Threatened to Quit Network's Show

Rumors have it that Blake Shelton had allegedly threatened the executives at NBC to cancel the spring season of "The Voice." These allegations came with the speculation that the country singer turned celebrity judge is out to "destroy" the survival reality show. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, the musician was "personally responsible" for the cancellation of the next installment of the talent show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dequeenbee.com

Blake Shelton sparks fraud concern

Blake Shelton has spent so much on Gwen Stefani's Christmas gifts, his bank thought he'd been a victim of fraud. The 45-year-old star has gone over-the-top with presents for his wife this year because every year he tells her not to buy him anything and he wakes up to "a pile of c*** this tall" , while he's not bought much for her, so he's determined to outdo her this year, but his spending caused concern.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Blake Shelton plays 'Off Song, Song Off' on 'Tonight Show'

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton played Off Song, Song Off against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The game, on Thursday, featured Tonight Show band The Roots playing a set of popular songs with a unique twist. The track could be played with the wrong tempo or in the wrong genre with Shelton and Fallon having to guess which song is being performed.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Does Blake Shelton Have the Winner of Season 21 of ‘The Voice’ on Team Blake?

Last night (12/13) was the live performances of the Finals on season 21 of The Voice. Do you think Blake Shelton has the winner on Team Blake?. Each of the five finalists performed two songs, a slow song and an up-tempo song. The two performances were supposed to show what kind of an artist they were going to be. Check out those performances from last night below.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

Blake Shelton Reigns at People’s Choice Awards

On Tuesday night, Blake Shelton was the country music champion of the fan-voted 2021 People’s Choice Awards. He beat Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert to win Country Artist of 2021. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it...
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani wedding was his 'greatest gig'

Blake Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani was the "greatest gig" of his life. The 45-year-old country music star and Gwen, 52, tied the knot on July 3 at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, and he's reflected on their big day during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Thank you for...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy