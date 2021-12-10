Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

We're just a week away from The Game Awards, and some Super Ninfriendos are hopeful we might get a glimpse of Breath of the Wild 2 at the big show. Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, and Kat Bailey this week on NVC, as the panel shares what they want to see from Nintendo at The Game Awards. Plus, discussions on the most underrated Switch games of 2021, which dormant Nintendo series should be revived next in the wake of Metroid Dread, and a whole lot more. Timecodes: 00:00:05 - The Game Awards Wish List 00:16:14 - Most Underrated Games of 2021 00:29:04 - Kat Takes 00:38:28 - Top 100 Games: Super Metroid 00:48:29 - What Nintendo Series Should Get its "Dread" 01:01:29 - December Games 01:02:40 - What We've Been Playing 01:16:45 - Question Block & Outro.

