Video Games

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person...

www.gamespot.com

Game Informer Online

Babylon's Fall Coming To PlayStations And PCs Near You In March

Announced at The Game Awards, Square Enix's upcoming collaboration with Platinum Games, Babylon's Fall, will be released on March 3, 2022. That's not all, though. Those who preorder the digital deluxe version will be able to play the game a number of days before launch. That number is three. You'll be able to play on February 28, three days before Babylon's Fall is officially released.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Square Enix Announces Babylon’s Fall Will Release In Early March 2022

Square Enix Announces Babylon’s Fall Will Release In Early March 2022. Square Enix is a major video game developer and publisher. The company is responsible for the release of various titles and franchises including Final Fantasy, Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider. Recently, Square Enix has consistently released information on Babylon’s Fall. At the Video Game Awards, the publisher released yet another trailer for the upcoming title. Developers, PlatinumGames Inc. along with Square Enix have confirmed the release of Babylon’s Fall on 3rd March 2022. Babylon’s Fall will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards

At The Game Awards 2021, developer Ninja Theory revealed the first gameplay trailer for Senua's Saga: Helblade II. The gameplay was captured the week prior to the show and looks incredible. The trailer showcases protagonist Senua working together with a group of warriors to take down a truly large being...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Games#Action Game
CNET

The Game Awards: Winners, live updates and new trailers

Deathloop. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Psychonauts 2. . It Takes Two. Resident Evil Village. These are the six games up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, which at this point are essentially The Oscars of gaming. There are 30 awards all up, the entire list of which you can find here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Breath of the Wild Trailer? NVC Game Award Predictions - NVC 589

We're just a week away from The Game Awards, and some Super Ninfriendos are hopeful we might get a glimpse of Breath of the Wild 2 at the big show. Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, and Kat Bailey this week on NVC, as the panel shares what they want to see from Nintendo at The Game Awards. Plus, discussions on the most underrated Switch games of 2021, which dormant Nintendo series should be revived next in the wake of Metroid Dread, and a whole lot more. Timecodes: 00:00:05 - The Game Awards Wish List 00:16:14 - Most Underrated Games of 2021 00:29:04 - Kat Takes 00:38:28 - Top 100 Games: Super Metroid 00:48:29 - What Nintendo Series Should Get its "Dread" 01:01:29 - December Games 01:02:40 - What We've Been Playing 01:16:45 - Question Block & Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

CrossfireX reemerges with a new trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX isn’t dead yet. Remedy Entertainment revealed a new trailer for its long-in-development single-player campaign. That campaign is separate from Smilegate Entertainment’s CrossfireX multiplayer modes, and the companies confirmed the package launches for Xbox Series X/S on February 10. The new video gives players their first look at...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noisypixel.net

Babylon’s Fall Gets Worldwide Release Date on PS4, PS5, and PC; More Game Modes, Story, and Weapons Provided Post-Launch at No Cost

Square Enix announced that the PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via Steam on March 3, 2022. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Saints Row reboot The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition debuted a new trailer for the Saints Row (2022) at The Game Awards 2021. Saints Row (2022) is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on August 23, 2022. Read more about the game here.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Have A Nice Death Trailer Unveiled At The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 is heating up, and with it, the night is sure to be full of exciting reveals for games old and new. One such debut was unveiled soon after the first reveal. The world premiere trailer for the brand action rogue-lite title, Have a Nice Death, has been officially unveiled at The Game Awards pre-show.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: After the Fall Coop gameplay of the VR multiplayer shooter

Vertigo Games presents coop gameplay After the fall. The VR multiplayer shooter shows what it has to offer. Vertigo Games is already planning regular updates and expanded content After the fallthat will inspire the players again and again. The Launch Edition includes automatic access to the entire Frontrunner season, which will bring a range of new maps, game modes and features to the world of After the Fall. Further details will be announced.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forspoken Game Awards Appointment and Trailer

Square Enix also showed a new trailer at the Game Awards last night pronounced. This created a lot of longing for the former as Project Athia titled action roleplaying game. It was also revealed that pronounced Coming to PS5 on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Elden Ring's new The Game Awards trailer focuses on story

Fans got way more Elden Ring story in a new trailer at The Game Awards. Who destroyed the Elden Ring? That's the question posed in the new trailer. After seeing tons of gameplay, including in the technical beta, players finally get more information on the story. "The Elden Ring was...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Planet of Lana – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully debuted a new trailer for cinematic puzzle adventure game Planet of Lana at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards Unleashes Trailers Galore — Live Updates

Since 2014, The Game Awards have stood as one of the top events for gamers after E3 and Gamescom, spotlighting some of the industries top talent, along with plenty of trailers. With everyone tuned in to Twitch, the stage is set to highlight the best and brightest from the world...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Revealed on The Game Awards

Tchia is a game inspired by New Caledonian culture. It features tropical adventure in a tropical world. Tchia can use her special abilities to take control of any object or animal she finds. A new gameplay trailer was just released on The Game Awards. Not only does the world of Tchia look stunning, but the various ways player can interact with the world is also interesting and innovative. Being able to take control of other objects definitely gives the game a refreshing feeling as your movement would change drastically depending on what object you are in control of.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo TV show's first look trailer premieres live at The Game Awards

The Halo TV show's first look trailer will premiere at The Game Awards 2021 show on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The trailer will be shown at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The new trailer is being released just a day after the global launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC.
TV SERIES

