Dior Vibe Sportswear Collection to Launch in Pop-up Stores Worldwide

RUNNER’S WORLD: Dior is marking the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear range with the opening of a series of pop-up stores worldwide in January.

The staggered rollout will kick off on Jan. 5 with the opening of a temporary store in Beverly Hills, to be followed by pop-ups in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, London, New York City and Tokyo.

In addition, six pop-ins are planned in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York City and Seoul, the brand said on Thursday. Opening dates run from Jan. 6 until Feb. 16, depending on the location.

The showcases will feature the French luxury house’s collaboration with Italian company Technogym , a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, on the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition pieces. These include a connected treadmill, a multifunctional workout bench and a gym ball.

Maria Grazia Chiuri , artistic director of women’s collections at Dior, made a big statement about sportswear with her cruise 2022 collection shown in Athens, Greece. It combined goddess gowns with athleisure staples and futuristic sneakers , reflecting consumers’ heightened appetite for activewear following a year of successive lockdowns.

The lineup included a full array of workout gear such as leggings, boxing shorts and sports bras in patterns designed by artist Pietro Ruffo, including an Aegean blue motif inspired by the bodies of athletes painted on antique Greek vases. The Dior Étoile, Dior Athlet and Dior Oblique prints appear on ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and handbags, including the flagship Dior Vibe bag, the house said.

