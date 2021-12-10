ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Dior Vibe Sportswear Collection to Launch in Pop-up Stores Worldwide

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JevcL_0dJ5Finm00

Click here to read the full article.

RUNNER’S WORLD: Dior is marking the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear range with the opening of a series of pop-up stores worldwide in January.

The staggered rollout will kick off on Jan. 5 with the opening of a temporary store in Beverly Hills, to be followed by pop-ups in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, London, New York City and Tokyo.

More from WWD

In addition, six pop-ins are planned in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York City and Seoul, the brand said on Thursday. Opening dates run from Jan. 6 until Feb. 16, depending on the location.

The showcases will feature the French luxury house’s collaboration with Italian company Technogym , a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, on the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition pieces. These include a connected treadmill, a multifunctional workout bench and a gym ball.

Maria Grazia Chiuri , artistic director of women’s collections at Dior, made a big statement about sportswear with her cruise 2022 collection shown in Athens, Greece. It combined goddess gowns with athleisure staples and futuristic sneakers , reflecting consumers’ heightened appetite for activewear following a year of successive lockdowns.

The lineup included a full array of workout gear such as leggings, boxing shorts and sports bras in patterns designed by artist Pietro Ruffo, including an Aegean blue motif inspired by the bodies of athletes painted on antique Greek vases. The Dior Étoile, Dior Athlet and Dior Oblique prints appear on ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and handbags, including the flagship Dior Vibe bag, the house said.

SEE ALSO:

Dior Partners With Technogym on Branded Sports Equipment

Dior Channels Olympic Spirit for Cruise Show in Greece

Dior Showcases Sneakers in Cruise Campaign at Greek Temple

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

How to Bag an Hermès Birkin

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to luxury, an Hermès Birkin bag is easily the investment piece of all investment pieces. And to make a purchase like that could be as simple as walking into an Hermès boutique and walking out one Birkin richer, but before making a purchase like that, it’s worth understanding a little about the bag, what goes into it and what to know when buying one before parting with that disposable income.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Street Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022The Top Trending...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sephora’s Perfume Sale Is Here Just In Time for Last-Minute Holiday Gift Shopping

Click here to read the full article. If you somehow missed Sephora’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you have another opportunity to save big on the best perfumes during the Sephora Fragrance Sale. The fragrances you can purchase during the savings extravaganza include top-rated fragrance gift sets, colognes to gift the men in your life, and perfume oils, including those who have been heralded by fragrance experts.  Just in time for any last-minute holiday gift shopping needs, Sephora’s Fragrance sale is here to bless all of us with 20% off full-size fragrances at the leading beauty retailer. Already purchased...
MAKEUP
WWD

Officine Générale Opens First U.S. Store in New York

It’s long been a dream of Pierre Mahéo to open an Officine Générale store in New York — one that has now become reality. On Saturday, Mahéo was inside the 1,800-square-foot shop at 220 Lafayette Street putting the finishing touches on the interior when passers-by wandered in and asked if they were open yet. Although the awning and sign had not yet been installed and a key lighting fixture was stuck in Customs, the merchandise was there, so Mahéo welcomed them to shop.
RETAIL
Hypebae

Richardson Reveals Latest New Era Collaboration

Richardson has joined forces with New Era for its own take on the classic 59FIFTY fitted cap. The hat dons a simple look, with the clothing label’s logo contrasting the white base. A hint of green is added to the underbrim to complete the design, which also features Richardson’s branding embroidered on the back.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Harper's Bazaar

Alaïa Introduces Swimwear Collection

Since opening its first atelier in Paris during the late '70s, fashion brand Alaïa has been revered in the industry for designing clothes that highlight the shape of a woman's body. From the brand's use of luxe yet flexible fabrics to its figure-hugging silhouettes, very few capture curves quite like the storied maison.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

New Silver Jeans Co. Denim Fits Up to Four Waist Sizes

Silver Jeans Co. is the latest denim brand to step into one-size-fits-many jeans. The new Infinite Fit jean is made with fabric that has 90 percent elasticity, allowing for one size to fit up to four waist sizes. The women’s jean features strong recovery and retention to enhance the wearer’s natural shape, without the risk of stretching out over time. Size small is suited for sizes 24-27; medium sizes 28- 31; large sizes 32-35; and XL sizes 36-39. Janice Marks, the brand’s vice president of design, developed the concept for the collection during quarantine. Finding that getting ready for work each day helped...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique Inside the Historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan. Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand. The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanya#Sportswear#Handbags#Boxing#French#Italian#Technogym Limited Edition#Aegean#Greek
hypebeast.com

HBX and Coinbase Invite You to Celebrate Digital and Physical Collectible Culture at NYC Pop-Up

HBX and Coinbase have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind pop-up that will feature prizes, shopping, screen printing and an exclusive NFT gallery. Open to the public in New York City’s Soho neighborhood from December 18 to 19, the experience will celebrate digital and physical collectible culture and explore the future of both brands. HBX will open its permanent New York City outpost in 2022 and Coinbase will soon launch its own NFT marketplace. These important milestones will be represented in the space through a survey of hyped collectible culture spanning physical and digital realms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Handbag Pop-Ups

Jacquemus 24/24 is a new pop-up in Paris that was created to kick off the release of the brand's newest accessory, the Bambino Long bag. The 24-hour pop-up store is the place to find the PINK 2 collection and it offers an experience that was inspired by snack vending machines. The all-pink space is open for just a few days but for 24 hours a day, consumers will be able to pick up highly coveted handbags.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Highsnobiety

Dior Launches New Logo-Print Oblique Lingot Travel Bag

When it comes to Dior, anything with the label's recognizable Oblique print is a winner. Ahead of the holidays the label's new menswear bag, the Lingot Bag, is hitting shelves and it is at the top of our wishlists. Most of us have probably been itching to travel as the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
chicprofile.com

Dior Lipstick RDL/E Couture Collection 2022

As the promo photos of Dior Lipstick RDL/E Couture Collection 2022 have been released in the beauty community in Asia, I thought of sharing some details with you. I posted more photos on my Patreon account so please consider subscribing there to unlock exclusive content. Join my PATREON PAGE and...
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Jacquemus Launches All-Pink Pop-Up in Paris

Jacquemus celebrates the release of its latest accessory, the Bambino Long bag, with the opening of the experimental store “Jacquemus 24/24” in Paris. Inspired by snack vending machines, the retail space is reimagined in a bright highlighter hue and filled with exclusive Jacquemus pieces. The brand has unveiled its new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Dior Holiday 2021 Collection: Release Information

If Batman wore Dior, the Holiday 2021 collection would be an instant sellout – realistically, it probably still will be. Fall/Winter, or what should be called the buffers on either side of the Holiday season, is the greatest period of dress in the calendar. Layers are heavy; knits are cozy, shoes rugged, puffer jackets are king, and it's tracksuit day, every day. Best of all, all black fits don't leave you sweating buckets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
udiscovermusic.com

Rolling Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby Store Launches Holiday Collection

The Rolling Stones’ flagship RS No.9 Carnaby store in London’s Soho has launched its Carnaby Holiday Collection. The group’s famous tongue and lips logo is receiving a festive makeover in a series of seasonal accessories and clothing pieces, which are now available online and instore. The collection is described as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Adidas To Offer Upcycled Collections at NYC Pop-Up

Adidas has announced that it will be opening a pop-up shop in New York City for one day only. Focused on sustainable fashion, the space will feature a range of vintage and upcycled collections from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny & Mutation. With the aim to promote the proper disposal of clothing and other goods, the sportswear brand will sell the upcycled offerings in exchange for used goods instead of money. For each half-pound of clothing waste turned in, customers will be given one point, which they can use to purchase any item from the collections.
seattleschools.org

Beaver Gear Pop Up Store

Come shop for all your Beaver Gear clothing and accessories at the Winter Pop Up Store Dec 15 & 16 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm located near the Ballard HS Library Entrance under the orange tent!. We are excited to offer a new 1/4 zip grey fleece shirt with an embroidered...
BEAVER, WA
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy