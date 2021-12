The Democrats’ self-stated effort to “change America,” and to do so unilaterally through the budget reconciliation process, has revolved around an ever-changing menu of tax hikes guided not by sound tax policy, but by the revenue they want to raise. These reckless tax hike proposals are being sold under the guise of “taxing the rich,” “leveling the playing field,” or having people pay their “fair share.” The truth is the Democrats’ proposals seek to tax everyone, and a large portion of tax relief, if the state and local tax (SALT) cap is repealed, will go to the wealthiest one percent.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO