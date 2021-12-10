ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Clubs preparing cash splash for Antonio Rudiger

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzYxH_0dJ5FDdN00

What the papers say

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in line for a massive payday, with a number of Europe’s top clubs willing to quadruple the Chelsea defender’s current wage. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge next summer, with the German valued around £70million before add-ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzAHS_0dJ5FDdN00
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

The Liverpool Echo says the Reds are continuing to monitor West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. The club placed the 24-year-old on a transfer shortlist in the previous summer window, but no move eventuated. However, Liverpool bosses are believed to have kept up their interest in Bowen, and could view him as a replacement for Divock Origi, whose future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Echo also reports Liverpool have sent scouts to run the rule over Leeds winger Raphinha, but a January move for the 24-yerar-old is not expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqWNx_0dJ5FDdN00
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu (Nick potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Manchester United are believed to be interested in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. According to the Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but Junior has no desire to leave the club anytime soon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIzPZ_0dJ5FDdN00
Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Joao Cancelo: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are looking to offer the 27-year-old defender a new contract early next year.

Casemiro: Chelsea are targeting a move for the Real Madrid defender, according to El Nacional.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Antonio Rudiger urges Chelsea to stop conceding easy goals

Antonio Rudiger has called on Chelsea to stop sabotaging themselves with defensive mistakes. Germany centre back Rudiger won two penalties for the Blues on Saturday, the second allowing Jorginho to net in added-time for a tense 3-2 Premier League win over Leeds. Jorginho buried both of Chelsea’s spot-kicks to dig...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tottenham wanted Leicester game called off in order to play Rennes fixture

Tottenham requested Thursday night’s Premier League game with Leicester to be postponed in order to play their Europa Conference League match with Rennes. Spurs had to call off the Group G tie with the French side last week after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and UEFA rules stated that the fixture had to be rescheduled by December 31.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Casemiro
Person
Jarrod Bowen
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Alli, Botman, Lingard, Cavani, Diaz

Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after positive talks with the 28-year-old German about joining on a free next summer. (Guardian) England midfielder Dele Alli's Tottenham career could be coming to an end as new boss Antonio Conte does not see the 25-year-old in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Rumours#Bayern Munich#The Daily Mail#Juventus#German#The Liverpool Echo#Reds#Anfield#The Daily Mirror#El Nacional
RealGM

Real Madrid Considered Favorites To Sign Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have emerged as the favorites to sign Antonio Rudiger after positive talks with the impending free agent. Rudiger turned down Chelsea’s opening offer of £140,000 a week and is believed to want closer to £200,000 a week. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG in talks to sign Rudiger

Eriksen set to leave Inter (Gazzetta dello Sport) Newcastle confident of Trippier signing (Northern Echo) Atletico Madrid want Martial swap (Eurosport) Real Madrid will not 'lose their head' in the race to sign Erling Haaland, MARCA reports, with the Spanish club unwilling to enter a public auction for the Dortmund star.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Aggressive leader’ Antonio Rudiger shows his true worth to Chelsea

Everyone can now see why so many top clubs want to sign Antonio Rudiger, if also why so many opposition players often feel like hitting him.His manager, Thomas Tuchel, summed up the performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Leeds United best. “He did not accept to lose today.”Rudiger instead demanded more. On repeated occasions when it looked like Chelsea were going stale, and like they might be dropping more points to really go into a crisis, he restored spark to their game with surging runs.This was what they were missing when the defender was out, and illustrates one reason why...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Trippier, Aubameyang, Haaland, Vlahovic, Rudiger, Gomez

Newcastle United are growing increasingly confident of signing England defender Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid next month. (Football Insider) Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will contact Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon striker, 32, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. (Mirror) Barcelona are preparing a move for Borussia Dortmund's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester City hammer Leeds 7-0 to pass 500 goals under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola’s Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds Phil Foden Jack Grealish Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.In the process they registered their 500th Premier League goal under Guardiola in just the Spaniard’s 207th game. It was a new record for the competition, eclipsing the previous fastest mark of 234 games by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals under @PepTeam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.
MLS
AFP

Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list. "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course," a United statement late Monday said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy