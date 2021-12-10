ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Members of the Month

By Kerrie
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Each month this year, VS FFA will be recognizing members that have been outstanding in classroom, FFA, and SAE. A Greenhand member and upperclassman will be recognized each month for their contributions to...

ocj.com

Benjamin Logan FFA members participated in the job interview event

Benjamin Logan FFA members Owen O’Brien, Justin Elliot, Emily Musser, Libby Siefring, and Maria Henderson recently participated in the job interview career development event hosted at Ridgemont High School and Urbana High School. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. FFA member Owen O’Brien said that “This CDE has taught me a lot the past three years on how to be a better communicator.”
URBANA, OH
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Inducts New Members

On Monday, November 22, 2021, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter awarded 32 new members their Greenhand FFA Degree. The Greenhand Degree is awarded to first year members of the FFA, and is the first award that can be received. Each member awarded received a pin to be worn on their FFA jacket and a certificate of achievement.
AGRICULTURE
Inside Indiana Business

FFA Prepares a Career Ready Workforce

Recently, Indianapolis hosted nearly 60,000 FFA members from around the country for the National FFA Convention. This convention has been held in Indy for a number of years and will continue to be the host for years to come. The four-day event was alive with students, parents and advisors. Restaurants stayed busy, hotels became full, the career expo was crowded with exhibitors, and it was a breath of fresh air to get back to normal. Each year, this event helps prepare a career ready workforce.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

FFA state president prepares for future

Idaho State FFA President Caleb Hampton pledged to a life of helping people and he’s got a plan for how he’s going to do it. The Mackay High School senior’s “dream job” is to be a geographic information system specialist. Using satellites, maps, eyewitness accounts and a metal detector, Hampton wants to go to Germany and recover the bodies of World War II soldiers who are listed as missing in action.
IDAHO STATE
mcheraldonline.com

Central Cove FFA Member Performs With National FFA Band

Darcy Heltzel, daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Heltzel of Martinsburg, recently performed with the National FFA Band at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the second time Darcy was selected by audition to play the French horn in the band consisting of 50 FFA members from across the country. She was the only member selected from Pennsylvania as part of the 2021 band. She also participated in the band during the 2019 convention.
MARTINSBURG, PA
Pratt Tribune

Pratt FFA members experience success at parliamentary contest

The Pratt FFA (Future Farmers of America) senior rituals team received 1st place at their regional competition for parliamentary procedure in November. This team is made up of several members and the majority serve as officers for the organization. Team members include junior Tayt Myers, junior Luke Huslig, senior Addie Hoeme, sophomore Allie Hoeme, senior Maddie Drake, junior Kena Sterling, and junior Angel Hernandez. These members are in charge of a variety of tasks and activities. These include leading all FFA events and meetings, competing in agricultural competitions such as meat workshops and dairy judging, and planning FFA-related school events.
PRATT, KS
Pleasanton Express

Moon earns American FFA Degree

Reagan Moon, 2020 graduate of McMullen County ISD, will receive her American FFA Degree early next year. Moon is the daughter of John and Barbye Moon, of Tilden, and granddaughter of Mike and Shirley Cassol, of Lindale, and Sammye Reagan, who has passed, but was a very important person in her life.
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
clarindaherald.com

Brokaw FFA members attend national convention

Brokaw FFA of Clarinda sent 16 members along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry to attend the 2021 National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 25-28. Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills. During the convention, chapter...
CLARINDA, IA
Crescent-News

Three Paulding FFA members receive blue jackets from Becks

In late November, three first-year Paulding FFA members found out that they were awarded an FFA Blue Jacket from the Beck’s Blue Jacket program. Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the support of individuals and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 220 FFA jackets were awarded this year to Ohio FFA members.
PAULDING, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Millcreek-West Unity FFA Member Scott Bowers Awarded FFA Jacket

The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic FFA jacket. First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members.
HICKSVILLE, OH
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Alumni Honored at FFA Convention

“Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, and living to serve.” That is the FFA motto. Throughout the years many students have passed through the FFA program. They have learned the importance of leadership, cooperation, integrity and hard work. While every student in our program has done amazing things, there are a select few who go above and beyond. These students not only lived by our motto throughout their time in high school, but they continued to follow it beyond high school and throughout their years in college. Only about 1% of all FFA members gain the recognition as one of our American Degree recipients. These students had to complete at least 50 hours of community service, 2,500 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) hours where they were working outside of the classroom to hone their skills and increase their knowledge in an agricultural field of their choice, and finally, they must hold an academic record of at least a C or higher.
SUFFIELD, CT
theshoppersweekly.com

Nashville FFA Member in Talent Competition

Nashville FFA member Calista Herrmann competed in the National FFA Talent Competition which was held during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo on October 27th-30th. Calista played the guitar and sang her own original music, as well as, covers of other popular songs. She was among the twenty FFA members from across the country who were selected to compete. Calista was selected through a pre-recorded audition. The preliminary audition took place on October 26th. Although Calista was not selected to advance to the finals, she was still able to play at the Indianapolis Arts Garden and on the Talent Stage at the Indiana Convention Center. Congratulations Calista on this outstanding accomplishment!
NASHVILLE, IL
wktn.com

Ada FFA Members Attend Ohio FFA Leadership Night

Ada FFA members had the opportunity to attend the Ohio FFA Leadership Night Tuesday. The event was hosted by Benjamin Logan FFA. The students received hands-on learning about leadership from Ohio FFA State Officers. It was a great learning experience for all who attended.
OHIO STATE
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU FFA promotes leadership, outreach, members earn national awards

The New Mexico State University Collegiate National FFA Organization offers students a chance to continue leadership advancement opportunities and make an impact in their communities. “On the collegiate level, the club is not only for students with a background or degree focused in agriculture, this organization is for anyone who...
COLLEGES
Northwest Signal

In-person events keep Wauseon FFA members busy

Wauseon FFA Chapter Members had a busy month of October. Events are back to in-person events and allowing members the opportunity to compete and gather together. On October 19th, the annual Fulton County Trap Shoot Contest was hosted at the Fulton County Sportsman’s Club. Practices for the contest were held each Thursday night starting in September leading up to the contest. The Lead Shed in Wauseon and Tony’s Customs were able to help support and supply the Wauseon FFA Chapter’s Trap Shoot team with ammunition to practice each week. The Wauseon FFA Chapter placed 5th out of the 6 Fulton County FFA Chapters. The team consisted of: Ian Law, Zach Puehler, Dierks Netcher and Kadian Saxton.
WAUSEON, OH
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member Receives FFA Jacket from Memorial Fund

Connor Maxson has received a complementary jacket from the financial donations of friends and family of William “Bill” Sutherly. Mr. Sutherly was a lifelong farmer in the Miami East Schools Community and passed away in 2021. His family and friends have made financial contributions to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter in his memory.
CHARITIES
bgindependentmedia.org

BG FFA members attend Chapter Degree ceremony

Bowling Green FFA kicked off the month of October with the Chapter Degree ceremony. The ceremony was held at Eastwood high school this year and the chapter had 28 members receive their chapter degrees. The chapter degree is the second highest degree a member can earn and the highest degree given by the local chapter. The degrees were presented by president Eddie Eschedor and advisor Stephanie Conway.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
weisradio.com

Centre FFA receives a Living to Serve Grant from the National FFA Organization

The Centre FFA chapter in Centre, AL has been awarded a Yearlong Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $3000.00. The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.
CENTRE, AL
wnewsj.com

Wilmington FFA Greenhands earn jackets

Wilmington FFA Greenhand members received their very own FFA jackets this past week. Several FFA members were able to earn their FFA jacket from the annual FFA fruit sale for free. Greenhand members Bella Earley and Kaytlyn Crowe were the first FFA members to memorize all five paragraphs of the...
WILMINGTON, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Former Pine Grove FFA member taking on Vocational Agriculture internship

Each year future teachers are placed in classrooms throughout the state to gain on the job experience teaching in their chosen discipline. This fall the Alcorn School District is hosting a Vocational Agriculture intern (student teacher) at Kossuth High School. Chloe Stroupe, a senior at Mississippi State University, is teaching...
KOSSUTH, MS

