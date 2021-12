Walker actress Lindsey Morgan talked about the similarities between herself and her character Micki as well as their exits from the series. “It’s kind of funny how art can imitate life,” Morgan said in an interview with TVLine. I had a lot of parallels with Micki, and that’s why I thought when I had made my decision—and it was such an incredibly hard decision—but there was something to say about the kind of strength it takes to put yourself first, and being able to deal with the guilt or the shame, those feelings of, ‘I may have let all these people down, but I have to take care of me to be my best me.’ So, Micki’s going through that. I’m going through that.”

