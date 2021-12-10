ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz coach Quin Snyder responds to Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert shade

By Darryn Albert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man responsible for the way that Rudy Gobert is deployed defensively is responding to a recent criticism from an opposing team on the matter. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder responded Thursday to the shade at Gobert from Minnesota Timberwolves players Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards. They questioned why Gobert did...

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: Why is Rudy Gobert not respected by some NBA players?

And for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, he has plenty of fellow NBA players who either like to hate on him or seemingly just don’t respect him — for some reason. Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves players Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley minimized Gobert’s impact on defense. To Rudy’s credit, he responded by saying “when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit what you do in some kind of way.”
Passed those tests. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert keep getting better

The Utah Jazz had a test of high level defensive teams one after another and they crushed all of them. Plus, against Washington they added a defensive element for another blowout win. Today on Locked On Jazz, we review this stretch David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Lokce will also look at the improved play of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Last Friday, Locked On stumbbled upon the importance of the big man and we will look deeper into that in today’s show as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
Return dates for Lakers’ Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers expect Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn to be major contributors to their pursuit of an 18th NBA championship. Ariza was Russell Westbrook’s first call after Russ was traded to Los Angeles and was pegged as an opening day starter. Nunn, who averaged 15.0 points per game over his first two seasons, was the Lakers’ only free-agent signing besides Talen Horton-Tucker to earn more than a minimum contract.
NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
