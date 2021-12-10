Vaccine makers race to update COVID shots, just in case

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO