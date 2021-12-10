2021 Girls’ Basketball Preview

It’s been quite a few days for Cade Yacamelli. First he and his Penn-Trafford teammates celebrating their first PIAA football title, then came the welcome Saturday by the community, all the congratulations they received from their classmates and teachers Monday and Tuesday and being the guest of honor along with the other captains at the school’s Christmas function Wednesday, where they posed for pictures and signed autographs.

TRAFFORD, PA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO