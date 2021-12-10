2021 Girls’ Basketball Preview

DeAndre Williams’ fadeaway floater as the shot clock expired gave Memphis a 13-point lead over No. 8 Alabama on Tuesday.
Sixty-five seconds later, at the 1:44 mark, Williams deposited an alley-oop pass from Alex Lomax to put the Tigers up 11. After both shots, Williams gritted his teeth, looked at his bench and pounded his chest. And the thousands inside FedExForum roared.
...
It’s been quite a few days for Cade Yacamelli. First he and his Penn-Trafford teammates celebrating their first PIAA football title, then came the welcome Saturday by the community, all the congratulations they received from their classmates and teachers Monday and Tuesday and being the guest of honor along with the other captains at the school’s Christmas function Wednesday, where they posed for pictures and signed autographs.
How many young bridge stars are there? Very few, which is a powerful indication that the game is not being taught in schools. But one wunderkind is 13-year-old Nicolai Heiberg-Evenstad from Norway. Earlier this year, partnering his father, Stian, he finished second in the Norwegian Open Pairs Championship. He is the youngest-ever Danish medal-winner in an open event. (The winners […]
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight win, 105-94 over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and hit all six of his free throws in his […]
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
It is no secret in Lindside that the James Monroe boys basketball team is playing with a bit of a chip on its shoulder this year. The motivation comes in large part to a disappointing overtime loss in last year’s Class A Region 3 co-final contest. The Mavericks had compiled a 17-1 record prior to that game.
The Nicholls State and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Nicholls leads Wisconsin 19-12 with 11:01 left in the first half.
Nicholls State enters the matchup 7-3 overall. Most recently, Nicholls defeated Blue Mountain College 87-69 on Monday.
...
After a year filled with plenty of uncertainty, the Call/Times sports department is certainly ready to welcome back a full, complete season of high school girls basketball. Starting at the top, expect a changing of the guard as St. Raphael and Cumberland experienced heavy roster turnover. The Saints enter the season with virtually a new supporting cast after winning last year’s Division I title while the Clippers go from one of the oldest teams in the area to one of the youngest.
North Hall senior Aliyanah Rogers has blazed her own path in high school. Now, she's made school history. On Wednesday, Rogers, a four-time All-American, signed to wrestle at the next level at Brewton-Parker College, in Mount Vernon. With this, she becomes the first female in North Hall school history to commit to wrestle in college.
