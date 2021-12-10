ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

BIBLE THOUGHT

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

““As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now...

www.recordargusnews.com

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
SOCIETY
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Figurative language in the Bible

Sending greetings and blessings to Jewish people who started their celebration of Hanukkah on Nov. 28. The celebration called the Festival of Lights will end on Dec. 6. The Hebrew meaning of the word Hanukkah is dedication. This celebration involves the reflection about their history and guidance from the wisdom of their faith. They share the joy of rituals and traditions with their family and friends. “The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle.” (Irving Greenberg, Rabbi, scholar, and writer). We are called to unity and to remember that all people who honor one God are brothers and sisters of faith.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

5 Bible Verses to Heal a Broken Marriage

All marriages face problems at some point. In human relationships, we face disagreements and sin. When you’re struggling with a troubled marriage, you wonder where you can find hope. The Bible offers scriptures on restoring broken marriages with the work of the Holy Spirit. When you feel tensions arise, let God speak to your heart through these scriptures.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momjunction.com

55 Inspiring Bible Verses About Waiting For Love

It is the words of God that hold us strong in situations of disparity, doubtfulness, and impatience. When it comes to love, waiting for someone can test your faith and righteousness. However, it is said that the longer you wait, the sweeter the reward is. So, once you find the love of your life, you would want to hold it tighter and appreciate it more because you know its value when you wait for it.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible
Ponca City News

Pioneer Bible Church welcomes new pastor

Body Bill and Elizabeth Whittington and their five children will be joining the Pioneer Bible Church family in December where Bill will be serving as pastor. Bill grew up in West Virginia, and Elizabeth grew up in Wisconsin. They met while attending Appalachian Bible College in Bradley, WV. Bill completed a degree in Bible in 2010, and Elizabeth completed a degree in elementary education in 2012. They were married in December 2011.
PONCA CITY, OK
News19 WLTX

Hear the Bible read in downtown Camden this week

CAMDEN, S.C. — You might have heard voices echoing throughout downtown Camden, thanks to a local couple who have organized a public Bible reading. Steven and Diane Lee are hosting a public Bible reading at Broad Street Park, and the event won't finish until the entire Old Testament has been read. They're looking for volunteers to help them do just that.
CAMDEN, SC
Desiring God

John Piper’s Ministry in One Bible Text

If you want to understand John Piper and why he does ministry the way he does, I think you must understand David’s bold claim in Psalm 119:99: “I have more understanding than all my teachers, for your testimonies are my meditation.”. Understanding God’s word rests on personal meditation, not simply...
RELIGION
myheraldreview.com

The Bible Project: Thessalonians, Timothy, Titus

Week 47: Colossians, 1, 2 Thessalonians, 1 Timothy 1-2 1, 2 Thessalonians: These epistles are distinct as they are primarily positive in their message. Paul instructs the church to continue in its faithfulness (1 Thessalonians 5:14-22). He encourages them to endure persecution (2 Thes 1:4-10, 3:1-8). He directs them to continue in sexual purity (1 Thes 4:1-8) and to continued spiritual growth (1 Thes 4:9-12, 5:23-24). Finally, they are to look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the return of Jesus when all things will be made right under His leadership (1 Thes 4:13-18, 2 Thes 2:1-12).
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
knoxfocus.com

Papa’s Favorite Bible Verse

Many years ago, when I was a young lawyer and unmarried, I was asked to speak to a singles class at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. In preparing for that talk, I came across some material at my parents’ house that included a card that my grandfather, Papa Duncan, had made for a sermon he gave called the “Ten Characteristics of a Christian.”
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Bible Time with Pastor Dennis: Good Soldier

Pastor Dennis of First Baptist Church of Port Huron comes in the studio for a new episode of Bible Time with Pastor Dennis. In this episode Pastor Dennis speaks about the journey of accepting Christ as your savior. He tells us that, as soldiers for Christ, you have the choice to fight or the choice to flee in the time faith is needed. Pastor Dennis tells us what can become of those who choose not to engage in battle, and the risks of falling by the wayside.
PORT HURON, MI
lifewayresearch.com

Covid-Related Confusion Sparks Bible Searches for “Sorcery”

Covid-19 vaccines and confusion over a Greek word led an unlikely word to jump in Bible searches this year. “Pestilence,” “plague,” and “diseases,” words that dominated conversations in 2020, dropped 71% in the number of searches at Bible Gateway. Meanwhile, searches for “sorcery” or “sorceries” jumped 193%. Bible Gateway attributes...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

10 Comforting Bible Verses For Death

Most know that loss is a part of life, but that doesn’t make it easier. The death of loved ones often takes its toll on those left behind. At times, it can feel like grief is never-ending. For some, an essential part of the healing process comes with scripture. Whether it’s for private reading and reflection or a message to include on a sympathy card, the Bible has plenty of meaningful verses to comfort the grieving.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why is it important to read the Bible?

Q: Why is it important to read the Bible? – B.Q. A: The study of Scripture is important. When the Bible says, “The entirety of Your word is truth” (Psalm 119:160), it is vital to understand that the Bible does not contradict itself but interprets itself. God’s...
RELIGION
ubalt.edu

First Love Present Bible Talk

Description: — Just a short time to spare to talk about the things of God. A deeper look into following Christ and studying the contents of the bible. Also a great time of fellowship, good vibes, and a beautiful, exciting, nice, and mood-changing atmosphere. This event is organized by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Vindy.com

Bible finds its way home

LIBERTY — Township resident Gary Offerdahl said he was surprised when he was informed a few weeks ago the Howland Historical Society had his grandfather’s 1947 Free Mason Bible. Offerdahl, who grew up in Howland and whose family operated the Howland Springs water business for 37 years, said...
RELIGION
Desiring God

A More Bible-Saturated Me

It begins as a low, steady hum before twisting to urgent whispers, growing louder, tugging for more attention: Go ahead, buy just one more item; slip into one more coffee shop; numb yourself on social media. You deserve to be happy. So you go for it: tossing a few more...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How to Study the Bible Together as a Married Couple

Some people believe that a couple that prays together stays together. Still, it may seem like praying and reading the Bible together are a struggle. There are lots of reasons for why that is, with the most common being vulnerability and lack of knowing how to study the Bible. To help cultivate your relationship with your spouse and grow in faith as a couple, you and your spouse should consider doing Bible study together. Bible studies for married couples have a lot of benefits, including growing your faith in God. It could also bring you and your spouse closer together in ways that you may not expect.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
edgewaterecho.com

Coat Giveaway at Fellowship Bible Church

Fellowship Bible Church has been collecting coats! We want to give them to needy neighbors this Saturday, December 11. Come to the church at 2201 Jay Street in Edgewater between 1:00 and 3:00 pm. We will give away the coats we have as long as they last. The earlier you...
EDGEWATER, CO
wnewsj.com

80 years ago, one Bible went far

Where were you 80 years ago this week? This has been a very special week where we as a nation have “celebrated” the 80th anniversary of the tragic attack by Japanese bombers on the military bases at Pearl Harbor. That event triggered our nation’s involvement in World War II.
RELIGION

