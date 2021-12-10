ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After One Season By Netflix

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no second season for Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has opted...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Cowboy Bebop: Cancelled; No Season Two for Live-Action Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop is not returning for a second season. Netflix canceled the live-action re-imagining of the anime series, per Deadline. Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pined, the series premiered its first season on November 19th. The series follows a group of misfit bounty hunters as they search for the galaxy’s worst criminals.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

John Cho and his fellow Cowboy Bebop cast and crew react to Netflix's cancelation after one season

Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying “I’m Okay.” Co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach added later in a tweet: "i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy." Meanwhile, cast member Daniella Pineda posted a meme of a beer mug toast resulting in shattered glasses. ALSO: Cowboy Bebop fans express sadness for John Cho, since he was injured during filming.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

One And Done: Netflix Drops 'Cowboy Bebop' After First Season

Less than three weeks after its streaming premiere of its first season, the live-action version of the anime classic “Cowboy Bebop” has been canceled by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The Axe Falls: The 10-episode series generated mixed reviews from critics and audiences following its Nov. 19 premiere while its...
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

COWBOY BEBOP Canceled By Netflix Three Weeks After Series Premiere

Guess we won't be seeing you space cowboy, as it's being widely reported that Netflix has canceled the live-action Cowboy Bebop series after just one season - less than three weeks after its long-awaited November launch. It's unclear why the high-profile show was so swiftly axed, but The Hollywood Reporter...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cho
mxdwn.com

‘Cowbow Bebop’ Cancelled After One Season

Netflix is taking a foray into creating live-action anime series with shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece soon to be released on the service, but their most recent release in this niche has sadly fallen. The Hollywood Reporter said today that Cowboy Bebop has officially been cancelled after one season.
COMICS
Variety

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Tops Variety Trending TV Chart as Cancellation Leaves Twitter Abuzz

“Cowboy Bebop’s” foray into live-action territory may have ended faster than it started, but that didn’t stop fans from flocking to Twitter to chat about the show’s debut on Netflix — or its swift cancellation. The series topped Variety‘s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 with more than 28,000 engagements by fans who were shocked by the streaming service’s decision to axe the ambitious show less than a month after it debuted. Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by DIRECTV, reveal the most buzzworthy programs each week by measuring engagements — a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates. Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates. The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Servant’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV Plus

UPDATED: Apple TV Plus announced that “Servant,” the psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a fourth season. Shyamalan later tweeted that the show would end with Season 4. “Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season,” he wrote. “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans.” The news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Jan. 21, 2022. Set in...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7: John Dutton Finally Learns Truth About Ranch Hands

Last night on “Yellowstone,” fans’ favorite ranch hand made a case for herself that revealed a huge secret to John Dutton. Before we dive into that secret: Justice for Teeter has been served! Fans couldn’t believe it last week when John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse, including her. And when Rip tried to make a case for Teeter, John shut it down.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Awesome Bruce Willis Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! Looper has hit Netflix and the 2012 action flick has already reached the top of the streaming charts. For those who missed this underrated film when it was first released, Looper takes place In the not so distant future when the mob can send hitmen Into the past and future In order to do their dirty work, and Joe (Bruce Willis) comes face to face with his past self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The film also stars Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, and Jeff Daniels. Looper is currently sitting at No. 5 on Netflix's movie charts.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy