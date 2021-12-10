Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After One Season By Netflix

Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying “I’m Okay.” Co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach added later in a tweet: "i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy." Meanwhile, cast member Daniella Pineda posted a meme of a beer mug toast resulting in shattered glasses. ALSO: Cowboy Bebop fans express sadness for John Cho, since he was injured during filming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO