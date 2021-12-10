Weather journal

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, we have tied the old record high of 64 degrees set in 1971. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty, southerly winds keep pulling warm air our way. A vigorous storm system is targeting Iowa for severe weather. As the storm deepens, winds will increase for us after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for gusts to 60 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) There were no tornado watches or warnings in the Chicago area late Wednesday. The nearest tornado warning late Wednesday afternoon was issued in western Iowa. Since midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s, we will probably break a record again on Thursday. However, colder air moves in behind the frontal passage as temps fall through the day into the lower 40s with chilly west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday will be sunny. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 41 and evening showers or flurries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO