Influencer’s life saved after fans spotted cancerous moles on his back in video

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
 5 days ago

A social media influencer ’s shirtless video may have saved his life as it prompted the discovery of cancerous moles by his followers.

Alex Griswold, 25, a TikTok influencer, posted a video of his wife rubbing his shirtless back in 2019. After seeing the video, some people reached out to him to warn about two large moles they spotted on his body.

The influencer decided to get the moles checked by a dermatologist, and was informed that the moles were skin cancer , according to the New York Post .

Mr Griswold said he wasn’t aware of the seriousness of the moles but has begun taking better care of his skin now.

“The doctor was like, ‘Whoever told you probably saved your life’ — so because of two kind strangers, I avoided skin cancer and this is the perfect reminder that the world is a wonderful place,” Mr Griswold had said in a 2020 TikTok video .

The Florida-based influencer’s video showing off his back without the cancerous moles has been watched 5.8 million times till now.

What do you think of my wound?

“After the video was posted, I also ended up having another mole removed in the same year,” Mr Griswold told Jam Press news agency recently. “My doctor says that since I’ve already shown signs of atypical moles in the past, that I’ll have to always be monitoring my skin.”

“I’m definitely much more conscious of wearing sunscreen and making sure that I’m not careless when spending lots of time in the sun,” he added. “I know that the video has helped others. I’ll occasionally have people reach out to let me know that they have also had moles removed after watching the video.”

Users rejoiced at discovering that social media had played such a big role in Mr Griswold’s new lease of life. “TikTok really out here saving lives,” one person said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Skin Care#Sunscreen#Social Media Influencer#Tiktok#The New York Post#Jam Press
