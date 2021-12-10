Spokane firefighters deliver hundreds of coats to local kids

SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters in Spokane made sure local children would be warm this winter.

They donated more than $9,300 to buy 800 new coats for kids in need. This was part of their Operation Warm. The money for the coats comes from donations made by members of the Spokane Firefighters Union.

On Thursday, firefighters delivered the jackets to four local elementary schools. Those included Bemiss, Whitman, Audubon, and Holmes Elementary.

Spokane Firefighters has been participating in Operation Warm for six years now.

