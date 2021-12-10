Man hurt in McDonald’s parking lot shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An unidentified shirtless assailant opened fire on a man Thursday as the victim was sitting in a car parked outside an East Village fast food restaurant, leaving him with a minor bullet wound.

The gunman shot the victim during a confrontation in a parking lot at the McDonald’s in the 1200 block of Park Boulevard about 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Following the gunfire, both men fled the area on foot, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

A short time later, the victim made an emergency call to report he had been shot. Paramedics took the man, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound to the head, Lockwood said.

The shooter remained at large as of mid-afternoon. He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch man in his 20s with a goatee. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing gray shorts and no shirt, the officer said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.