ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

State agency drops plan to limit at-home care for dozens of people with disabilities

By Jill Nolin
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJKW8_0dJ5AY2100

State agency officials have abandoned a controversial plan that would have limited at-home nursing care for about 200 people with disabilities, potentially upending life as they know it.

Under the proposed change , dozens of people who are receiving up to 24-hour care in their own or family home would have seen their aid limited to 16 hours. The state had pitched the plan to stretch existing dollars further to serve more of the 7,000 people on a waiting list.

The proposal, though, left the families of at least 188 people weighing whether to seek different living arrangements – such as moving their loved one in with three roommates and sharing support staff at a licensed provider home – or trying to come up with the money to make up the difference.

“There were some families and stakeholders that believed they were going to be impacted by the changes in the waiver, so there are no changes to the waiver, and those individuals and families will not be impacted,” Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, told the agency’s board Thursday.

The announcement sparked cheers from advocates like Pam Walley, who is the quality and compliance director with Georgia Options, a service provider that focuses on supporting people with disabilities through non-congregant settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdoAq_0dJ5AY2100

Callie Moore (contributed photo)

Walley is also the mother of 26-year-old Callie Moore, who lives in an Athens apartment with a roommate with whom she shares overnight staff support. Moore would have seen her around-the-clock nursing services reduced under the now-shelved plan.

Walley and others had pressed the state to find another way to serve more people on the waiting list.

“I am ecstatic to learn that people who need nursing services and additional staff supports will have the right to access these services while living in their own homes,” said Walley. “Self-advocates, families, and allies have worked very hard to make our concerns known to state leaders, and we weren’t always sure we were being heard.”

The change had been included in the state’s Comprehensive Supports Waiver (COMP) renewal through Medicaid, which is part of a program designed to help people with disabilities avoid institutionalization.

The cost to provide services for the 188 people who receive up to 24-hour care in their own or family home is about $22 million, with the federal government picking up a little more than half the cost.

It was never clear how many people could have potentially come off the waitlist as a result of the change. S tate lawmakers added about $2 million to this year’s budget with the intention of funding about 100 slots.

The state resubmitted its waiver plan last month without the cap on nursing hours because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act requiring states to maintain the existing level home and community based services.

But the change of plans also brings agency leaders back to square one with their efforts to reach more of the thousands of people with disabilities who are awaiting services.

Advocates and families have been asking the state to ramp up funding for waiver services. Challenges exist beyond funding, though. Providers, for example, have struggled to keep enough direct-support professionals on their payroll to carry out the services.

“Our goal with the proposed changes was to serve as many people as possible,” Fitzgerald said in a statement Thursday. “While we removed the proposed caps on skilled nursing and additional staffing hours from our waiver application, we are not abandoning our commitment to the 7,000 people who still wait to be served.”

State Sen. Sally Harrell, an Atlanta Democrat, is pushing a different approach: lobbying the governor to increase funding for services enough to knock out the waiting list over the next five years.

“The state has enough revenue to fund more waivers. They just haven’t had the political will to do it. So, setting the cap was not necessary. Taking from one group to serve another group was not necessary because the state has the money to serve both,” Harrell said Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesperson, Katie Byrd, said Thursday the governor’s office is not yet ready to discuss budget items. The governor will formally unveil his spending plan next month when lawmakers return to Atlanta for the legislative session. As directed by the governor, Fitzgerald submitted a flat budget proposal for her agency.

State lawmakers have been funding about 100 to 250 waivers each year in recent years. But the push for more funding now comes as the state sees its coffers swell. Revenues for the year so far are up nearly 17% over last year, according to a report issued this week.

“We hope that the governor will use surplus funds to increase the number of waivers available to support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families,” said Eric Jacobson, executive director of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. “In addition, we hope that the Governor will provide the funds to increase wages for direct support professionals.”

The jump in revenue means there will also be many other causes competing for a slice of the funding – even as politicians champion election-year pitches to cut taxes.

“You don’t cut taxes before you serve these people,” Harrell said. “Because this is something that’s part of basic governance.

“People are afraid to make commitments that you have to keep year after year after year, which this would be one of them, because we don’t know what’s on the horizon in terms of the economy,” Harrell said. “But, to me, if we’re going to do it, then now’s the time.”

The post State agency drops plan to limit at-home care for dozens of people with disabilities appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Fear of homelessness for the holidays: Georgia rental aid plan still dysfunctional

Valdosta’s Nakima Reid has been waiting four months to find out if she’ll receive emergency rental assistance that would help her family keep a roof overhead. The mother of three says she’s unsure where her family will live without the sorely needed support from the Georgia Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to provide rental and […] The post Fear of homelessness for the holidays: Georgia rental aid plan still dysfunctional appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Opinion: Congress should keep fighting to support immigration reform in spending plan

It’s an important time of year, as our congressional leaders work to pass a budget that will build back our nation’s economy and workforce following the devastating effects of COVID-19. The power lies with Congress to determine funding priorities for the upcoming year through the budget reconciliation process that will ensure we remain competitive and […] The post Opinion: Congress should keep fighting to support immigration reform in spending plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ctnewsjunkie.com

Home Care Agencies, Lawmakers Call On State To Release Funding

Senate Republican leaders and home care providers called on the state Department of Social Services Monday to release a 1.7% increase in Medicaid funding to the agencies to help them provide better care to their clients. Agencies that employ the home care workforce are struggling due to the pandemic and...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
magnoliareporter.com

State investigating care coordinator of services to developmentally disabled

Empower Healthcare Solutions, a managed care organization that serves roughly 20,000 high-need Medicaid beneficiaries in Arkansas, is under investigation by state regulators and the attorney general’s office for allegedly defrauding Medicaid. In a letter sent to the state’s Office of Medicaid Inspector General on Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Lloyd Warford...
HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

People put at risk due to lack of guidance at short staffed care home

People were at risk of falling, harm from others choking because staff were not given sufficient guidance at an Essex care home. The Grange in Wickford, which is run by Runwood Homes, was rated Inadequate by the CQC following an inspection in August. The CQC said the home was short...
HEALTH
Workforce Management

Care Agency Services uses Workforce.com to provide care for the elderly and disabled

For 12 years, Care Agency Services (CAS) has provided temporary staffing solutions for healthcare organizations serving some of the most vulnerable members of the community. Focused on elderly, mental, and disability care, CAS has steadily grown since its inception, now supplying 120 highly-trained temporary employees to a variety of healthcare facilities.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Jacobson
Person
Sally Harrell
The Independent

Social care plans include repair service to help people live longer at home

The Government has announced a new repairs service to help older and disabled people live independently for longer in their own homes as part of key social care reforms.It is investing at least £300 million to increase the range of supported housing and at least £150 million to drive greater adoption of technology, which can support independent living and improve care.A previously announced £500 million will go towards ensuring the social care workforce have the right training and qualifications and feel valued.The plans are set out in the Government’s social care White Paper, which gives further details on how some...
HEALTH SERVICES
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Home Care#Medicaid#Georgia Options
CNN

Dollar General is putting workers' safety at risk, Labor Department says

New York (CNN Business) — The Labor Department sharply criticized Dollar General's "troubled history" on worker safety, saying the fastest-growing retailer in the United States has been putting its more than 150,000 workers in harm's way for years. "At the U.S. Department of Labor, the company is recognized for...
MOBILE, AL
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate committee votes to scrap training, background checks for concealed carry permits

The hearing began with a moment of silence to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting, in which a young man shot and killed 20 children and six adults. It ended with Republicans on the Veterans and Public Safety Committee voting to send to the Senate floor legislation to remove training […] The post Senate committee votes to scrap training, background checks for concealed carry permits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
376
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy