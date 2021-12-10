Get 50% off an annual subscription to Gene's Page

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

By Gene Swindoll
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December 15th football Signing Day is right around the corner and Mississippi State has a chance to close strong with several highly ranked targets leaning to the Bulldogs. Mike Leach and his staff are looking to add to an already talented group of players currently on the roster that will...

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia lands WR Chandler Smith, one of nation's fastest recruits

The Sunshine State's fastest senior will be a Bulldog as four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith announced a verbal commitment to Georiga on Monday. Smith, who backed off a verbal commitment to Florida earlier this month, spent this past weekend in Athens on an official visit. He toured Tennessee the week prior and had also recently met with representatives from Ole Miss.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Have 1 Transfer Destination In Mind For Bo Nix

On Saturday, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced plans to leave the school as a graduate transfer. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Nix informed fans of his decision on social media. Nix, the former SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019, missed Auburn’s last two games with an ankle injury....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Another SEC West quarterback is leaving as a transfer

Yet another SEC West starting quarterback is changing schools. Bo Nix announced on Instagram Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. “It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best for me to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else,” Nix said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin down to two

Nearly eight months after originally committing to Kentucky, Charlestown (Ind.) 5-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin is ready to make his final decision. Goodwin, who is ranked No. 13 overall and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2022 class by 247Sports, is down to UK and Michigan State, he announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
247Sports

Rutgers commit trolls Lane Kiffin recruiting tactics on Twitter

Lane Kiffin uses social media to his advantage when opportunities arise, and 2022 four-star target Davison Igbinosun helped out recently with Twitter photos of himself alongside the Ole Miss head coach cruising in a Porsche. Igbinosun, a former Rutgers commit, was seemingly trolled Monday by current Scarlet Knights pledge Kenny Fletcher, who showed off photos of his own standing near an exotic sports car alongside Rutgers defensive assistant Fran Brown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Four-Star Recruit Flips Commitment From Ohio State On Signing Day

It’s Signing Day and we’re seeing all kinds of recruiting drama across the college football landscape. The latest bit of news involves a top cornerback who initially committed to Ohio State. On Friday, 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced that he is flipping his commitment. Brooks decommitted from...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Who will replace A&M RB Isaiah Spiller's production in the bowl game?

Third year Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller declared for the 2022 National Football League draft today and although he didn't specifically declare that he was sitting out the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest, he did note that he would "forego my remaining eligibility" which probably doesn't just reference the 2022 football season. Thus, the Aggies are looking to replace the production of a guy who was a old school, workhorse back who made most of his yards after contact with balance and the vision to find open space. Spiller finished with just over 1,000 yards, averaged 5.65 yards per run, and added 25 receptions through the air. This was his second straight 1,000 yard campaign as he went over that magic number in 2020 as well despite playing in only ten contests (all of them versus Southeastern Conference schools).
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

