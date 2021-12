On Wednesday, Dortmund will look to further their pursuit of the Bundesliga Title with a match up against Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Fürth. Get it, further? Fürth?. Dortmund come into the game on the back of a really disappointing draw to the other Bundesliga newcomers, VfL Bochum. Dortmund had their chances but were not able to secure three critical points in the title race with Bayern Munich. Dortmund will be seen as favorites to win this game, but the coaching staff will be warning the players not to underestimate their opposition as they may have done against Bochum.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO