See Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi Perform ‘Just Look Up’ in Clip From ‘Don’t Look Up’

By Daniel Kreps
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande and Kid Cudi perform their duet “Just Look Up” to an arena filled with people who are perhaps about to be crushed by an asteroid in a clip from Don’t Look Up, out today in theaters...

AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Ariana Grande Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look

The year was 1999. MTV's TRL was a major cultural touchstone and the world knew Britney Spears as a chart-topping pop princess, not a woman that just got liberated from a much-talked-about conservancy. The place? Pompano Beach, Florida. The occasion? A concert where Spears trotted out with her signature blonde hair wearing a pink tube top and white pants, cementing a moment in time with lip gloss and body glitter. The pink outfit would go on to become one of Spears's most memorable stage costumes, ever, and in honor of '90s Night on The Voice, Ariana Grande did her best to pay homage to that magical late-'90s moment.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi Release New Song

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi have teamed up for a new song. According to Audacy, Ariana and Cudi's track, “Just Look Up,” was made for the upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The song was written by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, pianist...
MUSIC
wearemoviegeeks.com

DON’T LOOK UP – Review

What if the world did not respond the way it always does in every disaster movie to an impending doomsday invasion, meteor or – comet? What if the real world faced a giant “planet-killer” comet on a collision course with Earth? Would they come together to save the planet, like they always do in the movies? That is the question Oscar-winning director/writer Adam McKay (THE BIG SHORT) asks in his satiric comedy DON’T LOOK UP.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lawrence And Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up Follow-Up Just Took A Massive Step Forward

Aside from Jennifer Lawrence briefly showing up in the last X-Men movie as Mystique, it’s been over three years since she's led her own movie. Well, the Hunger Games actress is finally returning for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up this Christmas, which is set to premiere on Netflix. Although her latest movie marks a long time away from the screen for the 31-year-old, she already has another exciting movie coming up that is moving right through the development process behind the scenes.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

From Jennifer Lawrence to Ariana Grande, You Won't Believe How Many Superstars Are in Don't Look Up

The sci-fi satire Don't Look Up is about a comet hurtling toward Earth from the cosmos, but the cast is plenty starry on its own! The cast includes several Oscar, Tony, and Golden Globe winners, with some of the buzziest actors in Hollywood taking on roles in the movie's massive ensemble. It's the kind of star-studded cast you rarely see, especially in a comedy rather than an Oscars-bait drama, but we certainly aren't complaining about the opportunity to see some of our favorite actors working together!
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Movie Trailer: ‘Don’t Look Up’ [Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, & More]

“Star-studded” doesn’t even begin to define the jam-packed cast list for Netflix’s forthcoming movie venture, ‘Don’t Look Up.’. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the dark comedy – which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as well as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and many other big names – chronicles the happenings of two astronomers who must warn mankind about a comet set to collide with and destroy the Earth.
MOVIES
thedailytexan.com

Director Adam McKay and advisor Dr. Amy Mainzer talk “Don’t Look Up,” working with Ariana Grande and a star-studded cast

“Don’t Look Up” brings Hollywood legends together for a comedic, yet dark take on the end of the world. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and more, the new Netflix film follows a duo of young scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) as they struggle to tell the world that a comet is headed directly for Earth within the next few months. Director/writer Adam McKay crafts a razor-sharp social commentary about the puppet-mastery of the wealthy through social and political channels when it comes to dealing with a potentially life-threatening event.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Stuns in Billowing Valentino Bow Dress With Kid Cudi for Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi stepped out in style while performing on the live finale of “The Voice” last night. The “Positions” singer and the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper entertained viewers in getups that felt trendy while also feeling very true to their personal fashion aesthetics. Grande donned a yellow strapless bouffant Valentino gown that featured a gathering detail on the back. She accessorized the piece with black leather elbow-length gloves and a sleek ponytail. As for Cudi, he slipped on an oversized ensemble that incorporated a black overshirt and baggy gray jeans. He accessorized with a camo print bucket hat. For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Yale Daily News

Beyond Nuance: A Review of Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay wrote the script for his upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” in a pre-pandemic world. Today, nearly two years into the pandemic, his movie about the politicization of issues that ought not be considered political still rings eerily prophetic. “Don’t Look Up,” released on Dec. 10,...
MOVIES

