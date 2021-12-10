ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volner, ranking Hungarian official, under investigation for bribery

Cover picture for the articleHungarian chief of prosecution Peter Polt has put forth a request with the parliamentary speaker for waiving the immunity of Pal Volner of the Fidesz Party, the Deputy Minister of Justice. Investigations of Volner are underway, alleging he accepting bribes of $6,000 to $15,000 given by the head of...

US News and World Report

Hungarian Ruling Party Lawmaker Resigns After Bribery Allegations

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian lawmaker Pal Volner, a member of the ruling Fidesz party, resigned from his position as a state secretary at the Justice Ministry on Tuesday after prosecutors alleged he had taken bribes, although he denied any wrongdoing. Prosecutors said Volner is suspected of accepting regular payments worth...
