ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Conflict resolution

By E.C. MALTBIA
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

We are imperfect people, living in an imperfect world and therefore conflict will arise from time to time. In fact, differing opinions between parties can be the very breeding ground for conflict. Conflict is never totally avoidable in life, but it is manageable if it’s handled correctly. Today, I want to...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Tragic Conflict of Competing Goods

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Abortion has been discussed intensely this past week due to oral arguments in a Supreme Court case that could significantly alter the constitutional right to the procedure in the United States. At issue is a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contra current precedent. If upheld, the law will likely inspire new abortion restrictions in many red states.
U.S. POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

Irreconcilable Differences and Inherent Conflicting Interests

Assumptions of moral universality make it difficult to accept that sometimes what is good for one person is not good for another. Inherent conflicts occur not just between enemies, but even among biological relatives. Moral arguments may persuade others to place your interests above theirs, but will result in long-term...
SOCIETY
Bowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'High Conflict'

“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out” by Amanda Ripley. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2021. 368 pages, $28 (hardcover). “In regular life, we put people in categories all the time,” Amanda Ripley explains in “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out,” her new book on a subject all too familiar to most Americans. “Categories save us time and energy, by allowing us to treat individuals the same way, so we don’t have to look too closely or think too much. And categories also make us feel good about ourselves. The White woman who puts a Black Lives Matter sign on her front lawn feels like she is in the tribe of the woke. The French driver who puts a yellow vest on the dashboard of his car feels like he is in the tribe of the aggrieved workers, fighting the Establishment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Opposes Continuing Resolution

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement regarding his no vote on the Continuing Resolution:. “Tonight, I voted against the Democrats’ Continuing Resolution. The bill funds President Biden’s illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandates, which have repeatedly been halted by the courts. They are blatantly lawless, and President Biden knows they’re lawless—his lawyers have told him the vaccine mandates are contrary to law. And Democrats don’t care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
orangecountytribune.com

Exemption resolution passes

A resolution asking the State of California to allow a medical exemption from the mandate that pupils enrolling in schools next fall be vaccinated against the coronavirus was approved Friday night by the Westminster School District Board of Trustees. The vote was 5-0 and the resolution approved was revised from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kmvt

Ketchum passes Safe Communities Resolution

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —At Monday’s City Council meeting, Community members made a request that the City of Ketchum joins the City of Hailey in approving a Safe Communities Resolution. Ketchum’s leaders were asked by several members of the Wood River Valley to pass a resolution recognizing the dignity...
KETCHUM, ID
@JohnLocke

Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Hutch Post

Mann votes against budget resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Tracey Mann released the following statement regarding the Continuing Resolution vote in the U.S. House of Representatives:. "Last night, I voted against the Democrats' irresponsible continuing resolution, which kicks the can down the road instead of kicking off a true debate on our nation's budget. Passing a short-term budget just a day before shutting down is no way to fund a government; this has happened time and time again due to my colleagues across the aisle refusing to act in the best interest of the American people. Rather than focusing on the duty of Congress to pass an annual budget that provides certainty, Democrats have instead put their efforts into passing the radical reconciliation plan, which will deepen our already $29 trillion national debt. On top of their tolerance for reckless spending, House Democrats are allowing President Biden to trample on the constitutional rights of American citizens with unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Resolution#Ephesians 4 15
welldoing.org

How to Minimise Family Conflict at Christmas

Spending time with family over Christmas can open old wounds and trigger painful self-beliefs. Psychologist Nelisha Wickremasinghe offers tips for a harmonious family Christmas. If Christmas is a difficult time for you, you can find support here. For some of us Christmas is the most stressful time of the year...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wellbeingmagazine.com

The only resolution you need in 2022

As the new year approaches, don’t make the same new year’s resolutions you’ll never stick to. Wassen, experts in mineral-based food supplements suggest that there’s only one resolution you really need – to look after your own wellbeing first and foremost!. Wellbeing expert, Vicky Malcolm...
LIFESTYLE
The Courier Journal

Stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority in 2022 | Opinion

As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children. ...
POLITICS
Log Cabin Democrat

How do you view yourself?

During our visit today I would like to tell you about an interesting experiment that contains a life-changing principle. The experiment begins in this manner: one time some research scientists took a large glass tank and filled it with water. Inside the tank they placed a large fish and a good number of small minnows. At this point, what do you suppose happened? If you said, the fish ate the minnows, give yourself one correct answer. You see, we are off to a good start already, but we continue, and the concept gets more difficult as we go along.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Log Cabin Democrat

Editorial Dec. 15

The money people have stopped cautioning about short-term inflation, and are now calling out a 4 percent inflation rate through 2022, the year-long process being outside “short term,” in the language of that art. Long story short, everything is about to get more expensive, and the recent up-tick was only the start.
BUSINESS
Log Cabin Democrat

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year. On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in a state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost; electors gave Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Speaking from Delaware, Biden accused Trump of threatening core principles of democracy, but told Americans that their form of self-government had “prevailed.” A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the battleground state about an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

Shaming unvaccinated people has to stop. We've turned into a lynch mob and it's getting ugly

Unvaccinated mother, 27, dies with coronavirus as her father calls for fines for people who refuse jab. This is the kind of headline you may have seen over the past year, an example highlighting public shaming of unvaccinated people who die of COVID-19. One news outlet compiled a list of “notable anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19”. There’s shaming on social media, too. For instance, a whole Reddit channel is devoted to mocking people who die after refusing the vaccine. COVID-19 vaccinations save lives and reduce the need for hospitalisation. This is all important public health information. Telling relatable stories and using emotive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Grandparent questions whether they are wrong to require payment for babysitting grandson

A grandparent has sparked a debate after questioning whether they are wrong for wanting to be paid for babysitting their one-year-old grandson.The grandparent posed the question on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where they explained that their 29-year-old daughter asked them to watch her son while she returns to work.In the post, the [original poster], who goes by the username @iri_baker67, explained that their daughter will be working seven to eight hours a day, five days a week, and asked if they could babysit their grandchild for two to three of those days.According to the grandparent, they would...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: How many other children like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are out there? We have no way of knowing

Just before the first Covid lockdown forced schools to close, a teacher got in touch with me about her concerns for what was about to happen. “Do you know who I’m most worried about,” she said. “It’s not the kids who are in the system – the ones with a designated social worker. We know who they are. It’s the kids on the edge of care. These are the ones that teachers know about, who they keep an eye on, who they make sure are OK.”It was a haunting warning, and it has come back to me more than once...
KIDS
bizjournals

Nine tips for navigating conflict resolution in the workplace

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When people work together, conflict is something that each one of them will inevitably have to face. When handled gracefully, conflict doesn’t have to be a negative thing. It presents a chance for all parties involved to learn and grow.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy