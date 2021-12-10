ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Williams Warns of ‘a Nation Unrecognizable’ in Final MSNBC Sign-Off

By Ross A. Lincoln
 5 days ago
In his final broadcast as a part of NBC News, Brian Williams signed off on Thursday night with a message for viewers that, while occasionally heartfelt, was mostly an urgent warning about the future of American democracy. Alluding to the rise in attacks on American institutions by right wing...

Primetimer

Brian Williams signs off from MSNBC and NBC News by saying "my biggest worry is for my country"

In the final edition of his The 11th Hour MSNBC show, Williams ended his 28-year tenure at NBC News by lamenting “the darkness” that’s engulfed America and saying his “biggest worry is for my country.” “As I do for the first time in my 62 years, my biggest worry is for my country,” said former NBC Nightly News anchor. “The truth is, I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist. I believe in this place. And in my love of my country, I yield to no one.” Williams appeared to be referring to election denialism and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection when he said “the darkness has spread” to “neighborhoods” and “the school board,” pointing out that “it must be acknowledged and answered for.” Williams added: “Grown men and women—who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by our constituents, possessing the kinds of college degrees I can only dream of—have decided to join the mob and become something they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were...They’ve decided to burn it all down with us inside. That should scare you to no end as much as it scares this aging volunteer fireman.”
POLITICS
