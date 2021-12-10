ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Central Hardin upends Cougars, 43-40

By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Visiting Central Hardin upended Grayson County 43-40 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 2. The matchup served as a season opener for the Bruins. Grayson County edged Central Hardin 11-9 in the opening quarter, and the Cougars clung to a 19-18 lead at...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

