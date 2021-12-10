Central Hardin upends Cougars, 43-40

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my division 3 championship matchup preview. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central (ILL) College. Gonna be a fun one between Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central College in Canton, Ohio on Friday. North Central’s offense includes junior running back Ethan Greenfield who has 1,672 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns and senior wide receiver Andrew Kamienski who has 1,150 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and junior running back Terrence Hill who possesses 794 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy who holds 979 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively for the Crusaders they have senior linebacker Jacob Mueller who possesses 91 tackles,15 TFLs and 4 PBUs and senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz who has 62 tackles and 8 PBUs and senior defensive lineman E’monte Smith who holds 39 tackles, 15 PBUs and 8.5 sacks and senior defensive lineman Pete Smith who has 42 tackles, 12 TFLs and 5.5 sacks. The Mary Hardin-Baylor offense possesses senior wide receiver Brandon Jordan who holds 971 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and junior running back Aphonso Thomas who has 1,063 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and sophomore running back Kenneth Cormier Jr who possesses 798 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns and they also have senior wide receiver KJ Miller who has 812 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The Cardinals defense has junior defensive back Sam Taviani who holds 57 tackles, 8 PBUs and 6.5 TFLs and junior defensive back Braden Lindmark who possesses 41 tackles and 5 PBUs and they also have senior defensive back Jake Beesley who has 33 tackles and 17 PBUs and on the Cardinals defensive line junior Tyler Rich has 29 tackles, 10.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks.

