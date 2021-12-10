ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans honored with quilts during ‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony

KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Nebraska Council on Alcohol and Addiction is hosting a Tree of Hope fundraiser to raise money for its programs. Preferred...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Rotary Honors Vets with Quilts of Valor

Five Rotary Club of Murfreesboro veterans were recently presented with Quilts of Valor in honor of their service to this country as the club celebrated veterans during the month of November. The honorees were George Pope, who served on a PT boat during World War II; Bob Jones who served in the Navy from 1964 until 1970: John Calfee, who also served in the Navy from 1966 until 1979; Pete Neff who served in the Air Force from 1968 until 1997; and Bob Farris who served from 1955 until 1985 in the Army.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Times-Republican

Quilt of Valor awarded to Buddie Shaw

Army veteran, Buddie Shaw, of Tama, was awarded a quilt of valor for his service during the Korean War at his home recently. Many friends and family were in attendance at the presentation conducted by members of the Central Iowa Quilt Sew-ciety. Shown in the photo with Shaw are (l-r) Cheryl Pansegrau, Gloria DeBower, Shaw and Cheryl Kupka. Anyone wishing to receive a quilt of valor or to nominate a veteran go to: www.qovf.org/nominations-awards/
TAMA, IA
burlington-record.com

Carousel Quilt Guild’s 4th Annual Veteran Quilt Presentation

The Carousel Quilt Guild held their 4th annual veteran quilt presentation over Veterans Day weekend. This annual tradition has become a lovely event and a wonderful way to honor local veterans from our community tat have served in the Armed Forces. The Carousel quilters although not part of the Quilts of Valor, a nationwide organization, follow the majority of their guidelines, Valerie Rhoades, presenter and Veteran Quilt chair, got the idea from family members in Kansas, and decided to present it to the Carousel Guild as a project. “These quilts are not blankets,” Rhoades stated in her presentation. “They are made of three layers-a pieced top, middle batting, and the backing. It is a volunteer effort to make a Veteran Quilt, often times with all three layers being finished by a different person.” The goal behind this project is for every veteran or service member touched by war to receive a quilt. In total since 2017, when the project was started, around 130 quilts have been presented with the list of veterans growing to over 190. Members of the Carousel Quilt Guild were one hand to lovingly wrap the the veterans in their custom quilts, with the idea that they are to use them on a da.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Laurel Outlook

Quilt donated to veterans’ nursing home

Past Dept Cmdr Richard Klose and Glendive veterans nursing home employee Ellen Carbajal holding a quilt made and donated to the nursing home by the Billings Andrew Pearson’s post 117.
BILLINGS, MT
Newnan Times-Herald

Asher, Coggin, Kirkland honored with Quilts of Valor

Coweta County Quilts of Valor honored three veterans on Pearl Harbor Day. James Asher served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1972. He graduated from North Georgia College in 1965 and entered service in December 1965 as a Second Lieutenant. He attended Infantry Basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia from December 1965 to February 1966, when he was named Outstanding Trainee of the cycle for his battalion.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
mobilebaymag.com

Quilts of Valor

Ashen fog hung heavy over the war-ravaged streets of Hue, the Vietnamese city located 30 miles south of the now-defunct border that separated the communist North from the republic South. An 18-year-old Alvin Bert Grantham had spent the last two months in the city and now found himself in its belly, the stone-walled confines of the citadel, engaged in gunfire with the North Vietnamese army. It was Saturday, February 17, 1968.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts#Valor#Alcohol#Evolution#Senate
wcrecord.com

Hurst presented Quilt of Valor

Warren Hurst, St. Thomas, was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Nov. 26 for his service in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army North Dakota National Guard. The award was sponsored by North Valley Quilts of Valor group that represents quilters in the northern MN-ND Red River Valley. The group honors veterans who have seen combat or who have been […]
MILITARY
thefallonpost.org

Quilts of Valor Awarded by the High Desert Grange

In 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation began with a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. According to Catherine, “The dream was as vivid as real life.” On the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s website (https://www.qovf.org/), Catherine shares her vision: “I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts equal Healing. The model appeared simple, a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was a Quilt of Valor, QOV.”
FALLON, NV
wcrecord.com

Quilt presented to Bucholtz

On Nov. 4, Dick Buchholtz, a 50-plus year member of the American Legion post in St. Thomas, was presented with a Quilt of Valor for his service in the U.S. Army in Vietnam at Fire Support Base 411, Quang Ngai, Province in 1970-71. The quilt was made by members of the North Valley Quilts of Valor group based in Cavalier. […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Grand Island Independent

Quilts of Valor: 11 Grand Island area veterans honored in 13th year

Following a long December tradition, 11 veterans were presented Thursday with quilts to honor them and, perhaps, to keep them warm and cozy. For the 13th time, members of the Loose Threads Sewing Circle gave quilts to former military members as part of the Quilts of Valor project. The ceremony was held in the Liberty Room of the United Veterans Club.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Statesville veterans honored with Quilt of Valor

In the quilt of valor story that ran Dec. 7, the military service information for Billy Swicegood was inadvertently omitted. In multiple ceremonies, the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville awarded Quilts of Valor to area veterans honoring each for their service. On Nov. 8, veteran, Billy Swicegood, Joel Mashburn and Gary...
STATESVILLE, NC
Hickory Daily Record

Local veterans awarded Quilts of Valor honoring their service

Seven local veterans representing the Army, Navy and Marine Corps were honored with Quilts of Valor on Tuesday. A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt, Amanda Truett with the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild said. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Since 2003, 291,505 quilts have been awarded to veterans.
CATAWBA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy