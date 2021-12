TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $17.5 million is headed to reduce violent crimes in neighborhoods and a chunk is headed to Kansas. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says in a release that the Department of Justice has awarded over $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. It said the funding is meant to support efforts across the nation to address violent crime, including gun violence.

