ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How do you view yourself?

By JIM DAVIDSON
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

During our visit today I would like to tell you about an interesting experiment that contains a life-changing principle. The experiment begins in this manner: one time some research scientists took a large glass tank and filled it with water. Inside the tank they placed a large fish and a good...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Next Avenue

How Do You Sculpt Your Time?

As you move from your working life to retirement, consider the ways you will frame your days. Several months ago, two friends picnicking prior to an outdoor concert were discussing their day-to-day lives. Faith Weathington retired twice from different universities as a counseling professor and department administrator. Dedrick Burch worked as a pharmacist with a national HMO.
ENTERTAINMENT
Futurity

How do you find an ‘unseeable’ black hole?

There’s a black hole lurking at the center of our galaxy. Andrea Ghez, an astrophysicist from the University of California, Los Angeles, uncovered the black hole and in 2020 she won a Nobel Prize for the discovery. “Today, we think that most, if not all, galaxies harbor black holes at...
ASTRONOMY
picturecorrect.com

How do you Bounce Flash for Soft Lighting?

You already have a nice camera and a set up that you’re very comfortable with. Your eyes intuitively know what to do with your camera’s aperture and focal settings – so why don’t your photos pop? Maybe you need bounce flash. Bounce Flash creates the kind of nice soft lighting that is so much easier on the eye than the harsh look of built-in or hotshoe mounted direct flash and can turn your photography from amateurish to stunning. So, let’s look at what bounce flash is and see how you can enhance your photography with this technique.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Davidson
arcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Add a marble threshold

To conceal the gap between different and unlike floor surfaces, a wood threshold has long been the tradition; but a threshold made of marble can be a nice touch of class. Because of its long-lasting quality, marble is an excellent choice to create safe footing in a passageway, particularly where ceramic, stone or marble tiles are used.
HOME & GARDEN
gamingideology.com

How do you catch a horse in Myth Of Empires?

Myth of the Empirees just released in early access, we hope you didn’t miss it. In this MMO sandbox, the horse is an essential element, that’s why we’re going to explain it to you here how do you catch a horse?. Before you start our explanation, you should know that...
VIDEO GAMES
plasticsnews.com

Sustainability is key, but how do you define it?

Sustainability has been a buzzword in the business and environmental communities for years now. But defining what sustainability actually is can be tricky. Especially when talking about plastics. "The dynamics surrounding the public perception of plastic products today as well as our industry has certainly changed. And people, including myself,...
ENVIRONMENT
motorbikewriter.com

Survey: How do you rate helmet comfort?

The Australian Motorcycle Council is asking riders to help them work out a rating system for helmet comfort via an online survey. Results will be supplied to the Australian Consumer Rating and Assessment of Safety Helmets (CRASH) working group to review. They will include these results in their helmet comfort...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Fish
Family Handyman

How To Get Rid of Chipmunks

Most of us can agree that chipmunks are adorable. From the chirping sound they make to their fat, puffy cheeks and feather boa-like tails, who doesn’t love watching these furry little critters scampering about?. Although chipmunks don’t usually cause extensive destruction to property, they do dig up gardens while harvesting...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
enplugged.com

Do Yourself This Favor: Technology Cleanse

New disorders have been named to accommodate the growing number of people addicted to specific technologies; World of Warcraft and other video games, Facebook, Smartphones at dinner, Candy Crush, and more. Anyone remember the craze of the most addicting Facebook game of them all, Farmville?! Most Americans can say they would like to be less glued to their technology. Screen time has been known to cause sleep disturbance, and with work becoming more mobile, it becomes more and more invasive of our personal time. You can set boundaries, and a priming technology cleanse might be just what the doctor ordered to begin living in the real world and online with balance. Follow the following suggestions to have a successful technology cleanse.
TECHNOLOGY
House Digest

8 Ways To Get Rid Of Bees

Nearly all of the strategies listed here are non-toxic to humans, natural, and preserve the life of the bee. Read on to find out which method can best help you.
ANIMALS
MedicineNet.com

What Does the Color of Your Pee (Urine) Mean?

The liquid waste that comes from your body is called pee or urine. It's mostly made of water and other substances like electrolytes and chemicals. Your pee color can help you determine whether you're hydrated or not. Many other things can affect your pee color, smell, and thickness, including certain medications and foods.
HEALTH
Log Cabin Democrat

Conflict resolution

We are imperfect people, living in an imperfect world and therefore conflict will arise from time to time. In fact, differing opinions between parties can be the very breeding ground for conflict. Conflict is never totally avoidable in life, but it is manageable if it’s handled correctly. Today, I want to share three tips for handling conflict resolution.
SOCIETY
AFP

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

French researchers have observed non-human primates developing social conventions to work together to obtain a reward, in an experiment set up with a group of baboons. According to the study, for a behaviour to be considered a social convention its benefit must apply to the whole group, it must work consistently, and it must be one among several solutions.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy