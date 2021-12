Incompetence, dishonesty and sleaze has seen Boris Johnson’s polling suffer. His Conservative party appears to be losing ground to the Liberal Democrats in North Shropshire, where a byelection will be held next week. There’s a suggestion that some Tory voters view Sir Ed Davey’s party as a refuge from the bungling chauvinism of the Johnson government. This was certainly the case when in June the Lib Dems won a stunning Buckinghamshire byelection. But losing a leave-voting rural constituency would be a bigger earthquake and send shock waves through the Conservative party. Even if the Lib Dems came close, the result would send a shiver up the spine of Tory MPs. That is why North Shropshire’s Labour voters ought to set aside their tribal loyalty and back the Lib Dem candidate.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO