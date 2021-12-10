ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chilean tight end Sammis Reyes poised for a bigger role as the Washington Football Team get set for a playoff push

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight months ago, at the University of Florida’s pro day, Washington first noticed a little-known South American basketball player named Sammis Reyes. Anything but little, the 6’5″, 260-pound former Tulane University (NCAA D1) power forward showed his freakish athletic ability recording a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash, 31 bench press reps,...

www.americanfootballinternational.com

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
#Gridiron Football#Basketball#American Football#Chilean#South American#Tulane University#Ipp#The Nfl Draft#Scottpioli51#Brgridiron#Gameday
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL

