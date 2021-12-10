ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine in 10 workers at Shropshire's main hospitals are 'fully vaccinated against Covid'

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine in 10 workers at the trust running Shropshire's main hospitals have been fully vaccinated to protect them against Covid, its board of directors has been told. It will soon become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid, unless they are exempt, with the intention...

