Dozens of ill and dead puffins have washed up on the shores of Orkney prompting concern for their welfare.Vets at Flett and Carmichael, a local practice on the Scottish island, said a large number of dead birds have been found at Scapa beach and other beaches around Orkney – among them are a number of puffins.They said the birds handed into them have been “very weak”, with some requiring rehydration fluids to help keep them alive.The practice confirmed the deaths are being reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.Vet Leah Hunter told the PA News Agency...

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO